SUN., FEB. 16

“The Pirates of Penzance”: Or, the Slave of Duty. New York Gilbert & Sullivan players. Alberg Bergert, artistic director, 2 p.m. doors, 3 p.m. at CFCC Wilson Center, 703 N. Front St., Wilmington. Tickets: $45.13–$84.04 including fees and sales tax. Details: https://wilsoncentertickets.com/show/?id=9002 or 910-362-7999.

Dance: Works in Progress Showcase: The Dance Cooperative provides informal showings to offer working choreographers a place to present works in progress to be reviewed and critiqued in a nurturing environment. 2 p.m. at Cameron Art Museum, 3201 S. 17th St., Wilmington. Free, open to the public.

Tallis Chamber Orchestra: Will present a concert at 5 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 125 S. Third St., Wilmington. The program will feature the premiere of Yellow Glass Pieces, by Wilmington composer Algernon Robinson. The orchestra will also play music by L. V. Beethoven and some Valentine’s weekend Love Songs. The concert is free with donations accepted for the Music at First concert series.

The Humanists & Freethinkers of Cape Fear: Anjan Chakravartty to discuss “Naturalism as a Basis for Belief,” 6-7:30 p.m. in the MC Erny Gallery of WHQR Public Radio, 254 N. Front St., Suite 300, Wilmington. Free, open to the public. Chakravartty is a renowned educator and philosopher, and is the Appignani Foundation Chair for the Study of Atheism, Humanism, and Secular Ethics at the University of Miami.

MON., FEB. 17

“Cunningham” at Cinematique: The artistic evolution of Merce Cunningham -- from his early years as a struggling dancer in postwar New York to his emergence as one of the world's most visionary choreographers. 7 p.m. Feb. 17-19 and a 4 p.m. matinee on Feb. 19 at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. Rated PG-13. 93 mins. Details: http://www.thalianhall.org or 910-632-2285.

Thalian Association Community Theatre: Will hold auditions for Elton John and Tim Rice’s AIDA, 7 p.m. Feb. 17-18 at the Hannah Block USO/Community Arts Center, 120 S. Second St., Wilmington. Participants need to prepare 16 bars of a musical theater style song to sing along with the sheet music. Call 910-251-1788 to set up an audition. All roles are available.

TUE., FEB. 18

Book reading: By Kim Barnes, visiting writer in the Department of Creative Writing at the UNCW Wilmington, 7 p.m. in Kenan Hall 1111. Free, open to public. Reception and book singing follows. Details: 910-962-7063.

Ten-Minute Miscellany: Port City Playwrights Project presents seven short script-in-hand plays in seven different styles by seven different playwrights. February 18 and 19, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18-19 at Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. $5 suggested donation. Details: 978-855-8893.

“Cunningham” at Cinematique: See Feb. 17

Thalian Association Community Theatre: See Feb. 17

WED., FEB. 19

Mardi Gras for the Arts!: An auction fundraiser to benefit the Island Arts and Culture Alliance, 6:30 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott Ocean Front, Carolina Beach. Food, wine, music, art. Randy Aldrige, WWAY News Anchor will be the host.Tickets: $25, available https://mardi-gras-for-the-arts.eventbrite.com/.

“Cunningham” at Cinematique: See Feb. 17

Ten-Minute Miscellany: See Feb. 18

THU., FEB. 20

“Comedy of Errors”: Presented by UNCW Department of Theatre, 8 p.m. Feb. 20-22, 27-29 and 2 p.m. Feb. 23, March 1 on Mainstage Theatre, Cultural Arts Building, UNCW. Tickets: $15 general public, $12 seniors, UNCW employees, and alum, and $6 for students (sales tax included.) Details: 910-962-3500 or https://uncw.edu/arts/tickets.html.

FRI., FEB. 21

“Comedy of Errors”: See Feb. 20

SAT., FEB. 22

Art for All 10: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 22 and noon-5 p.m. Feb. 23 at Brooklyn Arts Center, 516 N. Fourth St., Wilmington. $5 admission for both days. More than 50 regional vendors, food trucks: A&M Red (Saturday) and WilmyWoodie (Sunday), Casa Blanca coffee shop, and Craving treats, and BAC bar. Details: BrooklynArtsNC.com.

Saturday Night Contra Dance: Energetic, contemporary American country dancing. Live music by the band Contra Force. Beginner lessons start at 7:30 p.m., the dance starts at 8 p.m. at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center, 120 S. Second St., Wilmington. $10 general admission, $7 members and students with ID.

“Comedy of Errors”: See Feb. 20