Human remains found Friday in a wooded area near South Pinckney Street in Union County are under investigation.

Union County Coroner William Holcombe stated the Coroner’s Office was called to a wooded area behind Tabernacle Baptist Church after human remains were discovered. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday at Newberry Pathology Group.

The Union County Coroner’s Office, Union County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the death.