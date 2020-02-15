After a Feb. 6 tornado damaged 68 units at a West Spartanburg apartment complex and displaced more than 100 tenants, managers of another housing community nearby jumped at the opportunity to help.

Georgetown Village and Timberlane Apartments, on John B. White Sr. Boulevard, is offering rent discounts for February and March to anyone who was forced to leave Crown Pointe Apartments, where trees crashed through roofs and windows.

“The least we can do is to reach out to these people who have nowhere else to go,” said MaryAnn Seagle, leasing consultant with the complex. “If it was our tenants being displaced we’d want to do whatever we can to help them.”

Anthony Tyus, 31, is glad Georgetown Village is there to catch his family.

His experience trying to transition to a new unit within Crown Pointe “left a bad taste in my mouth,” he said.

‘I felt hopeless’

On the morning of Feb. 7, Tyus and his girlfriend, Latoya Carter, 27, paid $1,046 to Crown Pointe Apartments to cover rent for February.

That payment included a slight late fee. Tyus is a full-time student at a construction trade school; Carter works at the clothing store Ross Dress for Less and is the sole income provider for the family. Together they raise two children, 2 and 6. Like many renters in Spartanburg, where the average income is $20,858, they barely scrape by.

They always manage to come through for rent though, even if it’s a few days past due.

Hours after they paid rent that Thursday morning, a twister ripped through the complex. The balcony door shattered, sending glass flying inside the living room. When trees crashed atop the roof, they punctured a hole in the roof and ceiling.

To the couple, the storm’s destruction was only the beginning of their frustration.

As they looked for a new place to live while temporarily staying with family in Gaffney, managers with Crown Pointe offered Carter and Tyus a smaller unit on the site to move into. It was two bedrooms, instead of three, like where they used to live.

They were about to agree to it, but then they learned that even with the downsize, the apartment’s Gastonia-based parent company, South Wood Realty, could take $35 off the cost of next month’s rent.

Considering the family was displaced for a week, and considering they paid a full month’s worth of rent, Tyus said he believes the complex could have offered more.

“I felt hopeless,” Tyus told the Herald-Journal, which has been following the family since the storm. “I shouldn’t feel hopeless, because we are good tenants.”

As he spoke to a representative with South Wood to make his case, he kept being told: “You should have had renter’s insurance.”

“I’m not bitter,” Tyus said. “I’m just confused.”

Russell Tindall, Director of Operations with Southwood Realty, did not comment on Tyus’ specific situation.

In a statement sent to The Herald-Journal, he said that employees have worked “tirelessly” to help residents find short-term and long-term housing solutions.

He also noted that tenants have been able to return to 31 of the 68 units that were damaged by the storm.

“Some residents have been transferred to new units at Crown Pointe or to nearby communities. We continue to work relentlessly with city inspectors to make sure all of our units are safe and made available as soon as possible.”

He added: “We are also very grateful for the assistance of the Red Cross and the many Southwood employees who have willingly volunteered to help with the cleanup. Crown Pointe is a strong community and we know it will bounce back quickly.”

‘World turned upside down’

Tyus said he’s “overjoyed” that Georgetown Village is offering help to his family and other Crown Pointe residents during this time of need.

Georgetown Village, located at 106 Kensington Drive, has approximately 20 units available for rent. One-bedroom units can cost as little as $775. Two-bedroom units run as high as $915.

Lessees from Crowne Point would be required to pay a security deposit, ranging from $300 to the cost of rent. But they wouldn’t have to pay any rent for February.

In March, they’d only be required to pay half of the cost of rent.

Seagle, with the complex, said the tornado tragedy “hit too close to home.”

When she was in high school, her father’s house was struck by lightning and everything was lost in the fire.

Her family was put in a motel, where they lived for several weeks.

“This is something these families can’t help,” Seagle said. “Their whole world has been turned upside down.”