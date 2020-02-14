There was barbecue, a band and “battalion buddy bears.”

For families of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, all symbolized community support during a family day event held Feb. 1 at Fort Bragg, organizers said.

Along with the food and bears and 82nd Airborne Division Rock Band performance were craft tables, a static military equipment display and moments for families to watch video messages from the deployed soldiers.

The event was extended to families of deployed soldiers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, along with families and soldiers in the rear detachment who are supporting operations from the homefront, said Lizzie Shepherd, a senior adviser for a battalion Soldier, Family Readiness Group under the brigade.

“To know that the community’s reaching out does a lot to let us know that we’re not alone, Shepherd said.

Soldiers with the brigade deployed to the Middle East in January, following attacks at the American embassy in Iraq and the death of a top Iranian general.

As the soldiers deployed, Shepherd said leaders in the brigade have “done a great job,” of meeting the needs of families — from having briefings to keep them updated on the deployment, to coordinating legal services for families who need powers of attorney on short notice, to providing information about free or reduced child care expenses though Child & Youth Services.

But she said community organizations have also stepped up to support families.

Through a friend, Shepherd was able to coordinate with Operation Gratitude, which hosted the family day event.

Operation Gratitude is one of the largest nonprofit groups in the country for hands-on volunteerism to support military service members, veterans and first responders, said Kevin Schmiegel, chief executive officer of Operation Gratitude.

The organization started in 2003, with founder Carolyn Blashek impacted by the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City, Schmiegel said.

Blashek, a lawyer, tried to enlist at recruiting stations for multiple military branches; but in her mid-40s, she was told she was “past the age limit,” he said.

While volunteering at a United Service Organizations’ airport lounge, she encountered a soldier who was home on emergency leave for his mother’s funeral, his wife had left him and his only infant son had died from sudden infant illness.

“He told Carolyn, ‘I’m going back to Iraq, and I know I’m not coming home, but it doesn’t matter because no one will care,’” Schmiegel said.

Schmiegel said the soldier‘s story inspired Blashek to show him and other service members that “people do care.” It led her and her friends to assemble four care packages around her dining room table.

The care packages shipped in March 2003, at the start of the invasion of Iraq, Shcmiegel said.

Nearly 17 years later, “millions of volunteers” now support the organization by making 70,000 hand-knit scarves, or sending 300,000 paracord survival bracelets in care packages, one million handwritten letters and cards to deployed service members or sending more than 350,000 care packages overseas to soldiers.

“What Operation Gratitude represents is the appreciation of the American people,” Schmiegel said.

And that appreciation was extended to Fort Bragg families in the form of volunteers handing out more than 900 “battalion buddies,” or “cuddly stuffed bears,” for children, he said.

“A few weeks ago we — like everyone else in this country — heard the news about their deployment, and instead of talking about what we should do or what we could do, we did something about it,” Schmiegel said.

Asking how they could help, he said there was a focus on the families.

“And literally thousands of grateful Americans stuffed those bears so that we could deliver them to children and provide them with some comfort and let them know that Americans everywhere appreciate the service and sacrifice that the paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division make every day, but also the sacrifices and the service of their families,” Schmiegel said.

Schmiegel described it as “bridging the military, civilian divide,” or bringing civilians with no military connections to families and soldiers to have conversations with them, while showing support.

For Shepherd, the SFRG adviser, she said it’s been nice to know that while the soldiers are taken care of, the family members are, too, through military and community support.

“It could be a book for a child that can put into words the emotions they are feeling with their parent deployed suddenly,” she said. “It could be some sort of treat or respite for a spouse, a cup of coffee or anything to do those touches (for) the family members and the spouse that’s taking care (of home life during the deployment), know that they’re supported, they’re thought of, they’re not forgotten.”

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

Fort Bragg Life: http://myprofile.fayobserver.com/?_ga=2.92632733.1056453553.1579613073-824904880.1576596114 ">Stay up to date with the latest news from Fort Bragg