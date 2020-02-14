These are the responses from seven Republican candidates for the Alamance County Board of Commissioners to a short Times-News candidate questionnaire.

The Times-News sent all 12 candidates for three open seats on the Board of Commissioners a short questionnaire and asked for personal information and public-service backgrounds. They all responded. Democratic and Republican candidates’ responses will be published separately. The candidates’ responses from both parties are presented in reverse alphabetical order. The Times-News has not edited responses except to cut those than ran past the 100-word limit.

The candidates

BG(R) Blake E. Williams, 67, 5198 Virginia Pines Trail

Personal information: Resident of Alamance County for 32 years. Lifelong republican. Married to my bride Judy for 47 years. We have 4 kids and 16 grand kids with 2 more on the way this summer. Retired with over 20 years IBM Corp. in Business Transformation and Supply Chain Management as a Program Manager overseeing new product introduction.

Public service experience: Retired after 38 years US Army Brigadier General as Deputy Commanding General of 6800 soldiers, civilians, and contractors. Leadership and CEO experience. Currently a Trustee at Alamance Community College, experience on every committee, and currently chair the Building and Grounds committee.

Pamela Tyler Thompson, 60, 2222 Delaney Drive, Burlington

Personal information: I work with sexual assault and domestic violence victims. My daughter Natalie is a zookeeper at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, my daughter Sophie is a 3rd grade teacher in Randolph County, my son Evan is a sergeant in the US Army. My husband, Craig Thompson, is an Attorney.

Public service experience: ABSS Board of Education, NC Governor’s Crime Commission, NC Domestic Violence Commission, NC Child Fatality Task Force, Crimestoppers, Justice Advisory Council, 4 H Advisory Council, Student Health Advisory Council, FBI Citizens Academy, Alamance Co. Sheriff Citizens Academy, Mebane PD Citizens Academy, Alamance Co. Government Citizens Academy.

David Michael Spruill, 58, 1809 Hilton Rd, Burlington

Personal information: One Daughter, Latoya Spruill

Three Grandchildren, Jahsi and Zayden and, Nashai

Member of Sweet Gum Grove Missionary Baptist Church

I have been on the board of the Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Alamance County for 8 years.

Public service experience: I have been volunteer in the community for a number of years. Over many places. Just to name a few...

The Hospice of Alamance -Caswell, Alamance County Planning Board, Social Service Board, Closing the Gap

Nursing Home Community Advisory Committee, Planning Committee for Service to the Elderly, Burlington Tree Advisory and Appearance Committee, Former President of Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition of Alamance County, Alamance County Committee on Civil Affairs, He is amongst change here in Alamance County. He is for a real change to help here in our community.

John P. Paisley Jr., 71, 1104 E. Willowbrook Dr., Burlington

Personal information: BA in Business Administration Elon University 1970

Juris Doctorate from Wake Forest University 1973

Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow

Married to Joyce Aldret Paisley for over 46 years

4 children, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren

Law Practice in Graham for over 46 years

Public service experience: Past President Alamance County Bar Association

Past Chairman Alamance County Board of Elections

Past Chairman Alamance/Caswell Mental Health Board

Burlington City Schools PTA President-school and district

Youth soccer, softball, and basketball coach

Alamance Civitan-Past President Award

Bill Lashley, 53, 119 Tarpley St., Burlington

Personal information: I am a native of Alamance County. My background is in Finance and Economics. I worked on the New York Mercantile Exchange for 20 years. I also worked at the Chicago Board of Trade trading commodities futures and options. I am currently self employed as a Derivatives Trader.

Public service experience: None

James Kirkpatrick, 48, 530 Country Club Drive, Burlington

Personal information: I am a native of Alamance County and a product of the public school system. Giving back to the community that has been so good to our family is my reason for running. We live in a great community and I hope to assist in strategically building the future for the next generation.

Public service experience: City of Burlington Planning and Zoning, ACC Foundation Board Member, former Link Group Leader at St. Marks Church

Jim Johnson, 74, Box 2408, Burlington

Personal information: My wife of 52 years was born in Burlington, NC, Frances Louise Johnson. I am the owner for 32 years of the Postal History Center www.postalhistorycenter.com

Service : Served 10 years on the Burlington Planning and Zoning Commission

1. What has the $189.6 million education bond and county capital plan taught you about county government and how you see the community’s needs? (100 words max)

Williams: We desperately need a new high school and refurbishment of ALL the schools in the ABSS. We need facility improvement so that are children are competently educated in safe, protected, and environmentally clean area. As a promoter of life long education we need to see advancements in early child hood education and on high school graduation rates across the county. The community college will be building a “Center of Excellence” to develop curriculums to meet the current demands of education and job training for new technologies to include those not yet identified. Continued education equals economically sound communities which we all strive for in the county.

Thompson: It has certainly built a confidence in me as to how our county, ACC and ABSS can work together as a team. Collaboration is the key. It has also shown me that our community highly values education and we must continue to raise the standards on how we are teaching young people to become successful adults.

Spruill: It is time for us to start building new school. some school how mold in it. Some of these kids cannot read and write this been going on a long time. We need to have a program in each school make sure these kids know how to read and write before they leave the 12th grade.

Paisley: In November 2018, Alamance County voters overwhelmingly approved a $189,600,000.00 education bond while rejecting a quarter-cent sales tax earmarked to help pay the debt. These actions show that we support our children and schools, but challenge elected officials to identify funding for these and other growing needs without endlessly increasing the tax burden.

The projected population growth over the next ten years is 20,000 individuals. County Commissioners will need to be accessible and accountable to citizens, willing to spend the time needed to follow up and evaluate projects, and be willing to look for resources other than tax increases.

Lashley: My philosophy is to think more like a business and less like a bureaucracy. We need to work together to achieve solutions and think outside the box. I understand that infrastructure needs to be built before it is needed. But If student projections are correct, there will be less students in 5 years than there are today. I would not want to build new facilities only to see them sit vacant. That’s not helping the students or the taxpayers.

Kirkpatrick: It tells me that voters in Alamance County are supporters of our education system. It is the responsibility of government to be good managers of the funds issued in a bond, strategically place the money where the need is, and get the best return for the investment. County leaders need to listen to our educational leaders, roll up their sleeves and understand the work that needs to be done. A great education system is the key to our future.

Johnson: The bond and capitol plan show that more money doesn’t necessarily translate to better scholar outcomes. Budget must be thoughtfully applied to cause increased results in end of course (EOC) and end of grade (EOG) results. I am confident, however, after meeting this week with our Superintendent, Dr. Bensen that improved outcomes will result with working deligently with him in the planning and budgeting process.

2. What do you see as the top three issues facing Alamance County government?

Williams:

A. The county continues to enjoy economic growth from health care jobs, bio-tech opportunities, manufacturing and others. However, there are folks in downtown areas of the county who may have lost jobs due to Mill closings, etc. Identify these folks for apprenticeships and technical job training at the community college.

B. The county needs to be fiscally responsible. We must ensure a return to the community in every investment we make. We need to think “critically” and consider second and third order effects on these important strategies to ensure we are taking care of our community like a family.

C. Building our community for the next generation — instill physical fitness, healthy eating, and high moral values in our children from pre-school thru high school.

Thompson:

a. the drug addiction crisis

b. veteran’s services

c. juvenile crime

Spruill:

1. We need to leave that statue alone in Graham because we know it's still racial here in

Alamance County it's not going nowhere.

2.The elders need more funding in Alamance County we cannot keep cutting different programs

to make us happy. They need all the help they can gets.

3.I am for the second amendment in Alamance County everybody cannot carry a gun. you got to

remember some people had a nervous breakdown they don't need to carry a gun at all.

Paisley: Major issues addressed by my campaign priorities:

1. County citizens express the feeling of being ignored by their elected officials. Elected officials should listen to citizens. County Commissioner meetings should have reasonable public comment opportunities and your tax dollars should be used in a fiscally responsible manner.

2. Alamance County has features that draw new businesses: transportation, skilled workforce with strong work ethic, and high-quality educational institutions. We need to market our county to attract businesses to expand our tax base.

3. Children are the future. We must provide quality education in safe environments, while expanding cultural and recreational opportunities.

Lashley: Taxes- We need to be good stewards of the taxpayer’s money. The people of Alamance County work hard. We must work as hard to run county government in the most effective and efficient way possible.

Financing of the education bond- It is important to get the new high school built. We also need to complete the additions at Western High School and renovations at Southern High School. Alamance County taxpayers are responsible to maintain the current infrastructure and operations of the school buildings.

Public Safety- We need to support local law enforcement. They have an incredibly difficult job. Without a safe community we don’t have a community.

Kirkpatrick: Growth would be one. We have been blessed with a great location in the middle of the state with great citizens. With the regional growth around us, it’s inevitable others will want to live here too. Steps like county wide zoning need to be taken to control that growth and how it affects our already great community.

Education would be another. One of the biggest deterrents to growth is an underperforming or unsupported school system. We have some of the best teachers in the state. We need to spend our money and time fostering an environment for learning with great facilities.

Fiscal Responsibility is another issue. Problems are not solved by throwing money at them. Elected officials should first and foremost be good stewards of the county’s finances.

Johnson:

1. Insuring effect use of the added property tax revenues (+8 cents added last year).

2. Working hard to use our county employees effectively to make gains in county services for all citizens

3. Working to recognize all veterans in the decades since. Including not just Army Navy, US Marine Corps, and Navy Veterans but also including First Responders (Police and Fire) teachers, and Healthcare.

3. Alamance County is one of the few in the area without county wide zoning making it attractive to unattractive industries. Should the commissioners pursue county wide zoning or a community based, piecemeal zoning process that could take longer?

Williams: I believe in individual freedom as much as possible and do not want governments like our neighboring counties. Individual municipalities should have integrity in ownership and stewardship of their townships zoning rules. But this must be smartly managed so that there are no negative environmental impacts that would impact any of our watersheds, etc. The county government must be involved in every new company wanting to set roots in the county and those who want to restore or refurbish. So, I favor a piecemeal approach. I’m not convinced that there are a lot of un-attracted companies these days wanting to come into the county.

Thompson: We need to look at each to see which would better serve our citizens. I learned very quickly how volatile rezoning our school system can be. Zoning is very important in other areas also. We need to think about our farmers. Zoning can be used as a form of farmland protection. I believe maintaining a safe balance of development in an area may be beneficial to farming and the community as a whole.

Spruill: Wide zoning is very important for future. If we have to make I community to grow. Yes I am for wide zoning in Alamance County we need more Industrial Business.

Paisley: The wording of this question assumes that additional zoning is needed in our county and only asks how it should be implemented.

Currently, county wide ordinances and the county planning board provide direction concerning land use.

I believe that before making decisions that give more of our individual control to the government, the options need to be carefully studied. The decision must be based on county-wide input. Issues to be considered include family farmlands, historical and natural areas, and a safe environment for homes and schools while increasing opportunities for high salary jobs.

Lashley: People who live in Alamance County should be able to use their property as they see fit. County wide zoning seems to mandate not manage zoning. Community based zoning may be a better solution. A community that is impacted by certain businesses or industry need to be able to approve or disapprove what comes into their neighborhoods. The county government should always keep the public informed of any industries that are requesting to move into Alamance County and give the residents time to weigh their options.

Kirkpatrick: The county should pursue county wide zoning. As we grow, county wide zoning is necessary going forward. We are currently in a vulnerable position where we are exposed to the demands of a growing region without the tools in the toolbox to build our community as we should. Zoning is crucial to how Alamance County horizons look in 20 years and how we can guide our inevitable growth. Wanting to stay the same is not possible, but we can work hard to retain the character of this community.

Johnson: I believe that county wide zoning is the way to go. This should be carefully pursued drawing on lessons learned by other counties’ experience.