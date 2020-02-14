Editor’s note: To have your event listed in future editions of The Daily News, please add it to our online calendar. The calendar can be accessed at jdnews.com/thingstodo, just create an account and add your event listing.

Today

Art Camp: “Secret Agent 101” Onslow Pines Park classroom, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 17. Registration required onslowcountync.gov/parks or 910-347-5332. Open to ages 7 to 13 years.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meetings: 9 a.m. Mondays Onslow Multipurpose Complex, 9 a.m. Mondays, 4024 Richlands Hwy. Jacksonville. Swansboro First Baptist Church, weigh-ins at 10 a.m. meeting follows.

Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser: VFW Post 9133, 1450 Piney Green Road, 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 17. 910-353-6810. Donation $7.

Campfire cooking: Goose Creek State Park, Washington, 4 p.m. Feb. 17. Registration required 252-923-2191. Join park rangers to learn techniques on cooking over a campfire.

Knitting/Crochet Guild meeting: “Chain of Purls” Pine Valley Methodist Church, 910 Pine Valley Road, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 17. 910-389-8824. All skill levels welcome.

Fellowship Night: “Faux Plant February” Swansboro Community Center, 830 Main Street Ext. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17. 910-326-2600. Program for adults of all abilities to meet for a fun evening activity scheduled every month.

Feb. 18

Stroller Strides: Onslow Pines Park classroom, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. 910-939-0010. Workout designed for moms with kids in tow.

Blood drive: St. James United Methodist Church, 1011 Orange Street, Newport, 1 to 7 p.m. Feb. 18.

Girl Talk book club: Onslow County Public Library, 58 Doris Avenue, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Registration required 910-455-7350. Join other girls for a book discussion, craft, and snacks.