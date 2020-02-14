Editor’s note: To have your event listed in future editions of The Daily News, please add it to our online calendar. The calendar can be accessed at jdnews.com/thingstodo, just create an account and add your event listing.

Today

All You Can Eat Breakfast: Jacksonville USO, 9 Tallman St., 8 to 10:45 a.m. Saturdays. Cost $8. Open to the public. Proceeds benefit USO.

Prostate cancer support group meeting: Onslow Memorial Hospital cafeteria, 8 a.m. Feb. 15. 910-546-4434. Dutch treat breakfast with meeting to follow at 8:30 a.m. at southwing classroom.

Chilly Chili Poker Run fundraiser: Lejeune Motorsports, 955 Lejeune Blvd., registration 9 a.m. Feb. 15. 910-545-0260. Hosted by RollingThunder, Chapter NC-5. Donation $10 per hand.

Great Backyard Bird Count: Hammocks Beach State Park, Swansboro, 9 a.m. Feb. 15. 910-326-4881. Join a ranger in this nationwide project to count the birds in our backyard. Hammocks Beach is a great location to see several bird species.

Alaskan Sawmill: Hammocks Beach State Park, Swansboro, 10 a.m. Feb. 15. 910-326-4881. Learn how to use a chainsaw to mill rough cut lumber out of logs.

Pinterest Jr.: Onslow County Public Library, 58 Doris Avenue, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15. Registration required 910-455-7350. Free. Students in grade 3rd-8th can make a craft to take home. Supplies provided.

Blood drive: Jacksonville Mall parking lot, 375 Western Blvd. 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 15.

Senior Citizens Prom: Jacksonville High School cafeteria, Henderson Drive, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15. Free. Seniors ages 55 and older enjoy music, dancing and refreshments. Hosted by Jacksonville High School student council.

Valentine Disco Dance: "Love is in the Air" Carteret County Shrine Club, 1411 Hwy. 101, Beaufort, 7 p.m. Feb. 15. 252-241-6036. Hosted by Carteret County Shrinettes.

Trio of Mysteries: Sneads Ferry Community Theatre, 126 Park Lane, 7 p.m. Feb. 15, 21-22; 3 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23. Tickets $10, 910-327-2798. Three one-act mysteries.

Feb. 16

Sunday Breakfast at the Post: VFW Post 9133, 1450 Piney Green Road, 8 to 11 a.m. Feb. 16. 910-353-6810. Donation $6 or $7 requested.

Winter Marsh Boat Tour: Hammocks Beach State Park, Swansboro, 10 a.m. Feb. 16. Registration required 910-326-4881. Enjoy a birding boat tour with a ranger exploring the marshes behind Bear Island looking for bird species that winter down in the area every year.

Nature program: "Amazing Amphibians" Goose Creek State Park, Washington, 10 a.m. Feb. 16. 252-923-2191. Meet at the visitor center for a hike to find amphibians that live in the park and how they survive the winter.

Special Needs Family Storytime: Onslow County Public LIbrary, 58 Doris Avenue, 2 p.m. Feb. 16. 910-455-7350. Free. Storytime for families of children with special needs. Stories, finger rhymes, singing, music, sharing, and sensory play.