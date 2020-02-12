Pisgah Legal Services will hold a free Domestic Violence Prevention Lunch and Learn with community leaders on Feb. 19. Learn how local advocates are working together to prevent domestic violence.

The Lunch and Learn will be held at St. Phillips Episcopal Church, 256 E. Main St., Brevard. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the program runs from noon to 1:15 p.m.

This is a free event. A suggested donation of $10 to cover the cost of lunch is appreciated but not required.

Pisgah Legal Services’ Managing Attorney Julia Horrocks will lead the presentation followed by a panel discussion with community advocates Salley Stepp, executive director of S.A.F.E; Chief Phil Harris of the Brevard Police Dept; Susan Huter, family advocate from the Southmountain Children’s Advocacy Center; and Detective Mark Ellenberger from the Transylvania Country Sheriff’s Office Domestic Violence Prevention Team.

Advance registration is required at www.pisgahlegal.org/seekingsafety. Contact Deborah Holt for more information at 828-210-3449 deborah@pisgahlegal.org.