SOUTHEASTERN N.C. -- The Cape Fear Garden Club Azalea Garden Tour presents “Gardening: A Personal Experience” at the 67th annual Azalea Garden Tour, sponsored by the Cape Fear Garden Club (CFGC). The event will be held April 3-5. Tickets are limited and the public can purchase tickets in advance at https://azaleagardentour.org.

The garden tour officially opens at 10 a.m. Friday, April 3 with the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, presenting the CFGC Azalea Belles accompanied by the Citadel Summerall Guard. Musical entertainment will also be provided.

The tour includes 10 private gardens throughout the city, as well as Lebanon Chapel at Airlie Gardens (open Saturday and Sunday) and Harbor Way Gardens located at Wrightsville Beach. Two "secret gardens" will be accessible only by bus from Bradley Creek School on Saturday and Sunday. One of these gardens is a certified Natural Wildlife Habitat.

Numerous plein air artists will be painting in the gardens during the weekend and a “wet paint sale” will be held 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 5 at Harbor Way Gardens.

For more information and photos of the 2020 gardens, email Nina Brown at azaleagardentour2020@gmail.com.