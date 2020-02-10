If you are a low-income family, elderly or disabled, you may qualify for a free Weatherization Assistance Services program funded through the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

Those who live in Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Jones, New Hanover, Onslow or Pamlico counties, Coastal Community Action Inc., a non-profit organization serving low-income residents, offers a program that will help you reduce your energy bill by installing a number of cost-saving energy measures. These services are provided at no cost to you.

Weatherization improvements are performed on single-family homes and mobile homes. If you rent, you can also apply. Services include sealing air leaks; installing insulation in attics, walls and floors; sealing and insulating heating ducts; installing energy efficient LED light bulbs, tune-ups and repairs to heating/cooling systems.

To see if you are eligible to receive these services, call Coastal Community Action, Inc. today at its toll free number (866) 210-1630.