The Neuse Quilters of Kinston made fleece blankets for the Kinston Dialysis Center on Airport Road. They were given before Christmas so the participants could have a nice surprise and to keep them warm on their ride to and from dialysis. The Neuse Quilters Guild meets every Wednesday from 10-12 at the First Baptist Church located at 2600 Rouse Road in Kinston. New members of all levels of interest are welcome. Contact 252.520.6722