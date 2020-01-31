You can join this burgeoning local food movement at the Local Food Conference, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Burney Center on the campus of UNCW.

I like to eat. Even with my health-mandated plant-based diet, my penchant for food is evident in my waistline. (Admittedly, beer is plant-based contributor). The physician-prescribed, research-based, heart-healthy diet of plants began after the heart attack last summer; consequently, I’ve grown particularly appreciative of our local food system players. I visit Love, Lydia bakery every week for the freshly baked multi-grain bread of North Carolina grains. Local breweries craft amazing fermented beverages that are worthy of celebration and support. The Wilmington Farmers Market, temporarily relocated from Tidal Creek to Wrightsville Beach Brewery, offers beautiful, just harvested locally grown produce, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday. This winter, I’ve enjoyed the Romanesque cauliflower, the sweet radishes, the golden beets, salad turnips, Asian cabbage, and so much more.

My patio wall planters host cilantro, escarole and lettuces for the winter, and cherry tomatoes, Japanese eggplant and basil in the summer months. Reducing the miles our food travels can have an impact on our carbon footprint and can provide greater nutrition with more flavor. Eating locally produced food makes good sense to me.

I’m a fan of Feast Down East, a nonprofit organization working to grow the local food system of southeastern North Carolina. Its mission is to strengthen the farming communities in and around the Wilmington area by providing resources, education and distribution opportunities to farmers while addressing equitable food access in communities with the greatest need. The organization offers a number of programs designed to strengthen several key aspects of the local food system: farmer support, produce distribution, and local food access for all consumers. The Feast Down East Food Hub is a USDA-designated facility, which helps small family farms to market, sell and distribute their products to wholesale buyers in the Wilmington area.

You can join this burgeoning local food movement at the Local Food Conference, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Burney Center on the campus of UNCW. This full day of food and learning brings together all those who are involved in supporting and growing the local food movement of southeastern North Carolina. This includes farmers and fishermen, food retailers and establishments, foodies, local food advocates, and community leaders. Together, we can strengthen the activities of these groups and the networks between them.

After a locally sourced, delicious breakfast, this year’s Local Food Conference will include breakout educational sessions. With a broad range of topics, there is something of interest for everyone. Participants will come away energized and compelled to get involved with local food issues. We are excited to present this event with the Cape Fear Food Council and to provide an opportunity to move its work forward with broad community input.

The conference reconvenes for a locally-sourced lunch prepared by UNCW Campus Dining chefs and presentation of the annual Agrarian Stewardship Awards. A keynote address by Ronald Simmons of Master Blends Family Farm will top off the lunch hour. A Community Foods Expo follows in the lobby, featuring nonprofits, businesses, and governmental entities engaged in growing the region’s food system. A food drive is held for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. And, of course, samples of local beer will be served.

To register for the Local Food Conference, visit https://www.feastdowneast.org; https://www.facebook.com/events/437606587121847/ or contact Cara Stretch at 443-226-9096, cara@feastdowneast.org.

Lloyd Singleton is director of the N.C. Cooperative Extension Center for New Hanover County, located at the Arboretum, 6206 Oleander Drive. Reach him at lsingleton@nhcgov.com or 910-798-7660. The Arboretum is free and open every day for daylight hours.