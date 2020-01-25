Fundraisers, meetings and community events

Low Income Energy Assistance: Applications for Cumberland County residents will be taken through March 31, or until funds are exhausted, at the Department of Social Services, 1225 Ramsey St., from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For Saturday outreach locations and times, call 910-677-2821.

AARP Free Tax Preparation: AARP volunteers are making appointments now for preparation of 2019 tax returns. Appointments can be made for February through April 15 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. To reserve a spot, call 910-433-1574.

Raeford/Hoke AARP Tax Preparation: AARP volunteers will provide services on Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 4 by appointment only, at Raeford/Hoke Public Library, 334 N. Main St., Raeford. To schedule an appointment, call 910-875-2502.

Youth Growth Stock Trust Grants: United Way of Cumberland County is accepting applications for grants awarded to local programs, initiatives, schools and scholarships that specifically benefit Cumberland County youth. For questions, call 910-483-1179 ext. 228. To apply, go to unitedway-cc.org/apply-for-grants/

CFRT Winter Studio: Cape Fear Regional Theatre’s winter studio classes begin in February for ages 4 and older. Registration for summer camp is also open; take advantage of early bird pricing. For more information about any of these classes, visit cfrt.org.

Unchain Cumberland County: "Big Fix Outreach" is every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food pantry, pet food, $65 spay and neuter applications. We rescue the whole family. Contact 910-425-0967 or shelbyttd5@aol.com

Bethany Area Land Use Meeting: Jan. 28, 6:30 p.m., East Regional Branch Library, 4809 Clinton Road. The Cumberland county Planning and Inspections department is seeking ideas, concerns and future visions from community residents.

Author Kurt Muse: Jan. 30, 7 p.m., Airborne & Special Operations Museum, 100 Bragg Blvd. Author and former POW Kurt Muse will discuss his experience as a prisoner in Panama’s Modelo Prison. Online registration at https://bit.ly/2tJaNr9 is required to attend, as seating is limited for this free event.

Engage for Health: Jan. 30, 5:30 p.m., Spring Lake Branch Library, 101 Laketree Blvd. Take charge of your medical information. Seating limited, register at 910-483-7727.

Happiness Yoga: Feb. 1, 9-11 a.m., Kiwanis Recreation Center, 352 Devers St. Dr. Amudhan Jyothidasan will speak about the heart and ways to help prevent heart disease. 910-867-0070

Yolanda Burse Art Exhibit: Feb. 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fuller Recreation Center, 6627 Old Bunce Road. A collection of mixed media art with a Black History Month theme.

Dancing Stories: Feb. 1, 2 p.m., Museum of the Cape Fear, 801 Arsenal Avenue. April Turner will perform in this Black History Month program. 910-500-4243.

Black History Month Film Festival: Feb. 1, 1-4 p.m., East Regional Library, 4809 Clinton Road. Watch and discuss “Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story.” 910-485-2955

Sweet Tea Shakespeare: Auditions for 2020 spring and summer performances will be Feb. 1 at Capitol Encore Academy, 126 Hay St., by appointment only. To register, complete an audition form at sweetteashakespeare.com/auditions. For more information, call 910-420-4383, ext. 700.

Muscadine Workshop: Feb. 1, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Owens Agriculture Center, 455 Caton Road, Lumberton. Offered by Robeson Cooperative Extension. Registration required. 910-671-3276

Project Support Grants: Applications for project support grants from The Arts Council are available to 501(c) non-profit agencies. Visit theartscouncil.com/psgrant for more information about eligibility, funding categories and deadlines. Organizations are strongly encouraged to log on to the online portal to view the full application.

State of Education in Cumberland County: Feb. 4, 5 p.m., Seabrook Auditorium, Fayetteville State University. Leaders from Cumberland County Schools, Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville Technical Community College and Methodist University highlight their institution’s major initiatives and strategic priorities. To RSVP and for more information, visit bit.ly/stateofeducation2020.

Beekeeping for Beginners: An eight-week course at Sandhills Community College begins Feb. 6. Classes are 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Van Dusen Hall. Seating is limited, early registration is encouraged. Cost is $75. 910-695-3980

College Fair: Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Smith Recreation Center, 1520 Slater Avenue. Attendees meet college representatives from historically black universities, hear from college students, attend college planning seminars and learn about scholarship opportunities.

Holly and Ivy Mardi Gras Dinner: Tickets are on sale for the Feb. 25 dinner at Holly Inn in Pinehurst. Tickets are $125, available at ticketmesandhills.com. For information, call 910-295-6022.

Stanton Hospitality House: Canned meats, cereal, Pop-Tarts, plastic and paper items, fruit or pudding cups, coffee, water, crackers, cookies, microwaveable meals and monetary donations are needed. Stanton Hospitality House provides housing for family members of local hospital patients, especially those in ICU, NICU or a treatment center. Call 910-491-0721 to arrange drop-offs or for more information. Donations are tax-deductible.

Operation Blessing: Men's and women's underwear, men's shoes and 33 gallon black trash bags are needed as well as monetary donations, which are tax-deductible. Volunteers are also needed. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch; Friday 9 a.m.-noon. 910-483-1119

The CARE Clinic: Free basic health care services to uninsured, low-income adult residents of Cumberland County and surrounding areas. Services include basic medical care, dental extractions and clinic-ordered prescription medications. Clinics are held Tuesdays and Thursdays and the second and fourth Wednesdays after 5 p.m. A diabetic clinic is held Tuesday afternoons. To schedule an appointment, call 910-485-0555.

Volunteer Opportunities

Guardians ad Litem: The North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Program is looking for volunteers to advocate for children in court. The next training class starts in February. If interested, complete the volunteer application at volunteerforgal.org.

Volunteer Opportunity: The Museum of the Cape Fear is in need of volunteers to lead tours, greet visitors and assist with special events. An orientation session is Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. To learn more, call 910-500-4243 or email leisa.greathouse@ncdcr.gov.

Volunteer Opportunity: The Airborne and Special Operations Museum is seeking volunteers to work with Visitors Services and to help with special events. If you are interested, contact Laura Monk at 910-643-2775 or email volunteer@asomf.org.

Gilbert Theater: Volunteers are needed to work as greeters, ushers, concessionaires and box office agents for the production of “Ruins” and upcoming productions. Training provided. Email Brittany Conlin at om@gilberttheater.com if interested.

Moore County Literacy Council: Adult One-to-One tutor training begins Feb. 5. Volunteers are required to attend orientation and all four sessions. Call 910-692-5954 or email terry@mcliteracy.org or donna@mcliteracy.org to reserve a seat.

Cape Fear Mountain Bike Trail: Feb. 15, 8:30-noon. The trail is officially open but in need of upkeep. Meet at Clark Park Nature Center; bring water and snacks, come prepared to work. 910-433-1579

Fayetteville Urban Ministry: Volunteer tutors are needed for the Adult Literacy Center. Training sessions and pre-registration are required. Email Carolann Murray at cmurray@fayurbmin.org or call Fayetteville Urban Ministry at 910-483-5944.

Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity: Volunteers are needed to assist with construction and Habitat ReStore operations. Visit fayettevillenchabitat.org and click on "VOLUNTEER" to sign up for events or contact anna@fayettevillenchabitat.org. For more information, contact 910-483-0952.

Volunteer Opportunity: The Salvation Army of the Sandhills Region is in need of volunteers in multiple areas; community center, shelter kitchen, administrative. To become a volunteer, email Michael.lembo@uss.salvationarmy.org, all volunteers must be able to pass a background check and clear all training.

Red Cross Volunteer Opportunity: The American Red Cross is in need of volunteers on Fort Bragg to work with our military members and veterans. To become a volunteer, apply online at redcross.org or contact Cindy Taylor at 910-907-7124 or cindy.taylor3@Redcross.org.

Volunteer Opportunity: The John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center at 7489 Raeford Road has several volunteer opportunities available for those with knowledge of fishing and boating. A background check is required. For more information, call 910-868-5003 or go to ncwildlife.org/Learning/Education-Centers/Pechmann.

