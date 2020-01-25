WILMINGTON -- Thalian Association Community Theatre is seeking artists for the 25th annual Orange Street ArtsFest to be held 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24.

Applicants must submit a color photo of original work in acrylic, oils, watercolor, sculpture, drawing, graphics, wearable arts, leather jewelry, clay, glass, fiber, metal work or mixed media. Photographically or commercially reproduced work is also acceptable in limited editions, signed and numbered by the artist. An early bird entry fee of $135 will be offered until Tuesday, Feb. 25, and artists will be eligible for awards and $550 in prize money.

For complete details about booth rental, deadlines and the application process, visit wilmingtoncommunityarts.org or email Samantha Herrick at slherrick@thalian.org.