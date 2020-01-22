Wilmington is also in the top five of nationwide sites tested by Environmental Working Group for ‘forever chemicals’

A study from the Environmental Working Group tested tap water samples from 44 sites across the county in 2019. The results of that study, fully released at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, found Brunswick County had the highest level of PFAS contamination at 185.9 parts per trillion.

Wilmington, at 50.5 ppt, was also in the top five on the list that ranks 31 states and the District of Columbia for presence of these per- and polyfluoroalkyl compounds that includes PFOA, PFOS, GenX, and more than 600 others.

"This was a broader look at PFASs," said David Andrews, a senior scientist with the EWG, a non-profit focused on human health and the environment. The group wanted to expand on the testing and the types of testing that have been done in the past.

"We found that there are places that need to act quickly to remove the contamination," he said. "It’s a higher priority for those places higher on the list."

While the study found PFASs are present in rainwater and all major U.S. water supplies, locally the high levels are likely a result of the legacy of the Chemours facility in Fayetteville discharging these chemicals into the Cape Fear River.

Brunswick County’s sample was collected from Belville Elementary School by the nonprofit group Clean Cape Fear, said Monica Amarelo, a spokesperson for EWG.

"This really puts our contamination in perspective, how it relates to the rest of the county," said Emily Donovan, with Clean Cape Fear. "It’s alarming. We are still living in an area with an active problem."

Brunswick County’s PFAS level also puts it above the level recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency, which is 70 ppt. Dr. Andrews said, however, that the EWG recommended level is much lower, 1 ppt. PFAS are known as "forever chemicals" because they do not break down and can build up in blood and organs.

"Studies show that the level in blood can be 100 times the level in water," he said.

Only a few locations in the study, including Seattle and Tuscaloosa, Ala., showed levels of PFAS under 1 ppt.

The samples were collected by staff or volunteers between May and December 2019 and analyzed by an independent laboratory for 30 different PFAS chemicals.

Brunswick County Public Utilities and Cape Fear Public Utility Authority both regularly test samples for PFAS as well. In fact, CFPUA tests for more than 40 PFAS compounds.

Samples show that levels of PFASs in the Cape Fear River can fluctuate significantly over time, said Vaughn Hagerty, spokesperson for CFPUA. But this contamination will likely be a local issue for some time.

Hagerty said CFPUA is taking steps to reduce PFAS and began a $43 million project in November to build eight new deep-bed granular activated carbon filters at its Sweeney Water Treatment Plant.

"We’re taking these steps to address a problem caused by Chemours and DuPont during their years of profitable operation upriver from us," he said. "We believe Chemours and DuPont should be paying for the costs to address the problems they caused."

Dr. Andrews agrees.

"In some cases, action needs to be taken soon and the cost should be paid by the polluter," he said.