The Cumberland Community Foundation has passed $100 million in assets, a foundation spokeswoman said.

President Kelly Puryear said Thursday the foundation has reached $102,837,726.18 in assets. It had just over $88 million when the year began.

“This is a great day for Fayetteville and quality of life here,” Puryear said in a press release. “Our community should be proud of what we have built together.”

In May 2010, the foundation’s board celebrated the organization’s 30th anniversary by setting a goal of raising $100 million by the end of 2020. At the time, the foundation said its assets were just over $48 million.

The foundation funds local non-profits and awards scholarships through its endowment. Money is raised through donations.

Last year, individuals, couples and local businesses contributed 1,593 gifts for a total of $7,105,776.65. In November and December alone, the foundation received 472 gifts totaling $4,833,328.99. It said.

Milestones reached by the foundation last year included more than $650,000 awarded in scholarships by May, more than $93,000 in grants for youth summer camps by June, more than $700,000 paid to nonprofits by July and more than $847,000 in grants by November, the foundation said.

In all last year, the foundation awarded about $7.1 million.

“Every year at CCF is different,” said foundation executive director Mary Holmes. “But the range of gifts was pretty typical. Individual gifts ranged from $5 to $3 million and every one of them is important.”

The foundation’s board of directors will meet again in March and May to discuss goals.

“It is an exciting time for our community,” Puryear said. “A lot of things are heading in the right direction.”

