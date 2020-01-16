Calendar is published daily in The Dispatch. Email your submissions to calendar@the-dispatch.com. Submissions must be received no later than one week prior to your event to be included.

Thursday, Jan. 16

7 p.m.: Green Needles Community Watch meeting at Freedom Baptist Church, 214 Hillcrest Court, Lexington.

7 p.m.: MLK Holiday Revival at Citadel of Faith Christian Fellowship, 108 Salem St., Thomasville, with Bishop Reginald Kellam, Friendship Missionary Baptist, High Point. Info: 336-476-7218 or mlksac93@gmail.com.

Friday, Jan. 17

6 p.m.: 10th Annual MLK Holiday Classic, Salisbury Hornets vs. Thomasville Bulldogs, at Thomasville High School Gymnasium, 410 Unity St. Girls game at 6 p.m. Boys game at 7:30 p.m. Admission: $6. Info: 336-476-7218 or mlksac93@gmail.com.

7 p.m.: MLK Holiday Revival at Citadel of Faith Christian Fellowship, 108 Salem St., Thomasville, with Pastor Shannon Jessup, Friendship Missionary Baptist, Thomasville. Info: 336-476-7218 or mlksac93@gmail.com.

Saturday, Jan. 18

6 p.m.: 20th Annual MLK Community Service Awards Dinner and Oratorical Contest at the Mary E. Rittling Conference Center, Davidson County Community College, 297 DCCC Road, Thomasville. Black-tie affair. Tickets: $30. Info: 336-476-7218 or mlksac93@gmail.com.