While I wasn't able to attend, I’m told that our friends at Union Chapel AME Zion Church greatly enjoyed their ninth annual Gospelfest on Jan. 4. With numerous singers and a packed sanctuary, the church experienced an evening of worship, evidenced by the photos sent to me by Pastor Michael Frencher Jr.

Soccer sign-ups begin Saturday

Churchland Athletic Booster Club will begin soccer sign-ups from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Churchland Elementary School gymnasium. Other sign-up times this month include 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 23 at Churchland Ballfield and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at the school gym.

The fee to sign-up for soccer is $90.

Library events are numerous

As always, the West Davidson Public Library has planned numerous events for the community this month.

Stop by the library between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday to make a snowman craft. All ages are welcome.

Trivia night at the library will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 23. Bring your family and friends and show off your smartness.

A class on bullet journaling will begin at 5 p.m. Jan. 27. This event, which is suitable for teens and adults, requires that you bring a journal or purchase one on the day of the class for $1.

Churchland Baptist has events next week

The local Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will hold a poor man’s supper at the Churchland Baptist Church fellowship hall from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday.

The menu will consist of pinto beans, cabbage, chili, slaw, hot dogs for children, rolls, corn bread, dessert, coffee and tea. Cost is donation only.

Family movie night at the church will feature the movie ‘Overcomer’ at 7 p.m. Jan. 24. The event is free and open for all to attend.

Genealogical Society meeting will be Monday

Members and prospective members of the Genealogical Society of Davidson County will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Pilgrim Reformed Church.

The church is located at 797 Pilgrim Church Road in Lexington.

First Caregiver Academy is next week

Various local organizations are collaborating to offer a caregiver academy at Davidson County Senior Services on West Center Street Extension. The first informative session titled "Coping after the Holidays," will be held from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 21.

Registration is encouraged for those interested in attending the event. Register today by emailing dcsslex@davidsoncountync.gov or by calling (336) 242-2290.

Men's Day set for Jan. 26 at Lakeview

Lakeview Baptist Church will hold men's day during the morning service on Jan. 26. The men of the church will lead the service on this day.

Mail carrier goes horseback

The Jubilee correspondent on Jan. 31, 1906, told of weather issues within our community that were certainly not convenient.

"The heaviest sleet that has fallen here for many years was seen Friday and Saturday. The destruction to timber and fruit trees is enormous. The roads were almost blockaded at many places. The rural carrier on Jubilee No. 1 was compelled to go on horseback and found it difficult to go at all, having at one place to cut a path through a thicket with a knife in order to get back into the road."

While we’ll pass on the sleet, a little snow would be nice about now.

Remember in prayer

Please add to your prayer list Mildred Rabon, Joyce Stout, Marion Gordon, Elizabeth Simerson, Gary Simerson, Larry Huffman,and Evelyn Williams.

Scripture to ponder

Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. Abstain from all appearance of evil. - IThessalonians 5:21-22 KJV

