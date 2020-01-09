Calendar is published daily in The Dispatch. Email your submissions to calendar@the-dispatch.com. Submissions must be received no later than one week prior to your event to be included.

Thursday, Jan. 9

6:30 p.m. Northside/Hillside Community Watch meeting at North Lexington Baptist Church, 201 Mize Road, Lexington.

8 p.m.: North Central Community Watch meeting at The Light of the World Church, 1306 Thomason St., Lexington.

Saturday, Jan. 11

noon-2 p.m.: Friendship Club for the blind and visually impaired meets at Lexington Parks and Recreation Department, 469 Parkway Drive.

Sunday, Jan. 12

4 p.m.: MLK Scholastic Concert with Thomasville and Lexington high schools gospel choirs at Citadel of Faith Christian Fellowship, 108 Salem St., Thomasville. Free and open to the public. Info: 336-476-7218 or mlksac93@gmail.com.