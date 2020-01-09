The new calendars are hanging at our house and are just beckoning for notations of upcoming activities. We already have a couple wellness and one hair appointment on ours.

I like to go back through last year’s pages and transfer reminders of special birthdays and anniversaries so I can send a card on time. Other than that, the calendar, like the year ahead is presenting itself as 365 chances to be our best selves. New year resolutions are a good thing. Even if we make them and fall short along the way, at least we recognize in ourselves that we are being given another opportunity to improve. Spreading more kindness in the world can start right now. Happy New Year.

Moravian Church has growth spurt

Welcome and best wishes to the 31 new members who joined Friedberg Moravian Church on Dec. 15. Many new members live in the area, but some came from as far away as West Virginia. They will likely join other members of the congregation on Wednesday, Jan. 15 for Unity Prayer Watch. Beginning in 1727 in Herrnhut, Germany, Moravians prayed an ‘hourly intercession’ for over one hundred years. In 1957 the prayer watch was reinstituted and continues today. Friedberg’s day this year is the date above beginning at 8 a.m. Members are invited to pray together or alone, as part of a Sunday school class or fellowship group. The overall mission is that somewhere at any given time across the world, someone is praying for the Moravian Church.

Arcadia Lions begin again next week

The Lions Club will resume meeting on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 7 p.m. beginning Jan. 14. Perspective and new members are always welcome. A light meal is served and then the business of serving the VIPs (Visual and Hearing Impaired) of the community is planned. The Lions meet at the Community Building, located at 1281 Community Road.

S-P-E-L-L-I-N-G Bee coming soon

The Davidson County Schools district spelling bee will be held Tuesday, January 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Davis-Townsend Elementary School. Watch The Dispatch for names of the top spellers and learn who will move forward in the competition.

Holiday closings

Davidson County Schools and Davidson County Public libraries will join banks and the post office as well as many offices and businesses that will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Library continues to think outside the books

Book clubs and movies dates are not the only ways our county library is reaching the community. Did you know that with a valid library card you can check out two-day passes to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro? With a few stipulations you can tour one of the state’s most popular sites for free. Check at the desk for more information.

Also at the library, learn how to make nutritious smoothies on Monday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. You must pre-register and be at least 14 years old to participate. Family Fun time returns on Friday, Jan. 17 with board games. Arrive at 4 p.m. and pick your game. This is a great chance to learn a new game and meet some neighbors. The First Friday book club will discuss “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” on Feb. 7. Ask for a copy at the desk and join the discussion. For more information about any event or to register call (336) 242-2050.

Something to think about

“What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year.” — Vern McLellan

To report news of Arcadia, call Lynette Wikle at (336) 408-1280 or email at arcadianews16@gmail.com.