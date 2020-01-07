MAYSVILLE – A new flagpole flying the American and Christian flags now stands 25-feet high in front of White Oak Missionary Baptist Church in Maysville.

Until recently, the church didn’t have one and Eagle Scout Alphonso Hill Jr. of Hubert felt it was a missing piece that needed to be filled.

"My troop’s church has a flagpole and you see them at various churches but there wasn’t one here," Hill said. "To me, it is a sign of reverence."

The need he saw is how Hill’s Eagle project was born and his journey to achieving the highest rank youth can obtain in the Boy Scouts of America began.

The project welcomes patriotism and Christianity and recognizes service to country by the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Hill’s father, Alphonso Hill Sr., is retired from the Army and his mother, Rita, is retired Coast Guard. His sister, Mahalia Frost, is currently serving in the Air Force and many within the church’s congregation are military connected.

"With the high number of family and church members (with military service) that we have, I wanted to show appreciation for their service," Hill said.

The base of the flagpole is in the shape of the Pentagon and the seal of each branch of service surrounds it.

"The base is dedicated to our veterans and the American flag represents our country," Hill said.

Hill is now 15 and a sophomore at Swansboro High School but advanced to the rank of Eagle Scout in 2019 at the age of 14, with an Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony and project dedication held Nov. 23 at White Oak Missionary Baptist.

The ceremony was also a night of firsts for the new Eagle Scout as Hill was recognized as being one of the 2% of African Americans in scouting to achieve its highest rank, and the first African American in the Swansboro area of Onslow County in the White Oak River District of the Boy Scout of America’s East Carolina Council to do so.

He is also considered to be one of the youngest in Onslow County to do so.

According to the National Eagle Scout Association, only about 5% of scouts achieve the rank of Eagle Scout and even fewer earn Eagle Palms, which are awards given to scouts who earn merit badges beyond the 21 required for Eagle rank.

Hill has earned a total of 46 merit badges and has received four Eagle Palms along with his Eagle Scout achievement.

Hill proudly shows his larger binder containing his project proposal outlining all the plans and work to be done as well as the final report presented before he could achieve Eagle rank.

His work on his Eagle service project took many months but Hill said the leadership and other skills he’s learned throughout his scouting career helped make it possible.

He started his scouting adventure in Cub Scouts with Pack 71, which no longer exists and then became part of Pack 347 in Hubert. In June 2015 he moved up as a Boy Scout with Troop 743.

There have been challenges along the way but Hill said each skill he has learned and responsibility he has been given, from scribe to a senior patrol leader, has added to his knowledge and experience.

"With scouting I’ve learned skills I can use throughout life and there have also been many leadership opportunities," Hill said.

The skills and experience he’s gained have also carried over into his passion outside of scouting: music. He plays drums, keyboard and organ and loves to sing. He is also a member of the drum line with the Swansboro High School marching band.

He wants to be a music major in college and possibly continue into military service.

He’s proud that his Eagle project is something lasting for the community.

"I like that I was doing something that will last and that people appreciate," he said.

What he wasn’t expecting was all the appreciation and support he has received for earning the Eagle rank.

Among the many accolades: a certificate from the Boy Scouts of America in recognition of his Eagle rank achievement; a certificate of achievement from the Department of the Air Force and American flag flown over the Pentagon, a letter of congratulations from Gov. Roy Cooper, congratulatory letter from state Rep. Phil Shepard and a state flag.

"I’m glad I did (the Eagle project)," Hill said. "I knew the Eagle rank was big but didn’t know how big; I didn’t know how people would respond to it."

Reporter Jannette Pippin can be reached at 910-382-2557 or Jannette.Pippin@JDNews.com.