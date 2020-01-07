Calendar is published daily in The Dispatch. Email your submissions to calendar@the-dispatch.com. Submissions must be received no later than one week prior to your event to be included.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

4-7 p.m.: Cotton Grove United Methodist Church, 175 Jersey Church Road, Lexington, hosts Poor Man’s Supper in the fellowship hall. Meal consists of country ham, side meat, fresh pintos, fresh white beans, stewed potatoes, stewed cabbage, greens, stewed apples, slaw, condiments, cornbread, biscuits, homemade desserts and beverage. Eat-in or carry-out. Cost: $8 for ages 11 and up; $4 for ages 10 and under.

6:30 p.m.: Thomasville City Schools Board of Education meeting in Huneycutt Administration Building Board Room, 400 Turner St., Thomasville.

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Nar-Anon family group, a fellowship for relatives and friends of addicts to share their experiences, strength and hope, meets at Central Wesleyan Church FLC, 300 Hinkle St., Thomasville. Info: Rene Gobble, 336-698-5285; or Leanne Beal, 336-596-5111.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

10:30-11 a.m.: Library story time for preschoolers at the Lexington Library, South Main Street. Info: 336-242-2040.

Thursday, Jan. 9

2 p.m.: Free informational session on Rock Steady Boxing opportunity at Davidson County Parks and Recreation, 555 W. Center St. Ext., Lexington. To register: 336-242-2290 or dcsslex@davidsoncountync.gov.

6:30 p.m. Northside/Hillside Community Watch meeting at North Lexington Baptist Church, 201 Mize Road, Lexington.

8 p.m.: North Central Community Watch meeting at The Light of the World Church, 1306 Thomason St., Lexington.