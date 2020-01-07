This feature is sponsored by O’Brien Service Company.

School: Cape Fear Elementary

Grade: Kindergarten

Best subjects: Math

Worst subject: I kind of like to learn everything.

Favorite quote or saying: You’re beautiful!

What drives you crazy? My babysitter sometimes.

What makes you happy? When people are my friend.

Favorite book: Pete the Cat

Favorite movie: Magic School Bus

Favorite color: Red, blue and black

Favorite food: Vegetables and spicy stuff

What do you do for fun? Play outside

Whom do you admire most, and why? My daddy, because he’s nice to me.

Educational goals: I always want to be good at school.

Career goal: I want to be a teacher and work at McDonald’s … and Burger King too! They make some good food!

For Britney Rogers, teacher, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? A’Keron is such a kind and respectful Cub. He comes in each and every day with the biggest smile, ready to do his best. He continuously thinks of others and helps his friends when they are in need. Need help tying your shoe or need a hug? No problem. Just ask A.K.! Our class wouldn’t be the same without him! We sure are excited to see what the future has in store for this guy!