Tim Ludwig is an asset to the field of healthcare and to the community. Despite not discovering his career calling until later in life, Tim’s drive to help people has always been strong.

From Salisbury, North Carolina, Tim decided to pursue an education in healthcare at age 34. He graduated from radiography school at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte in 1992, and then graduated with a BS in healthcare management from Pfeiffer University in 1999. The following year, he interviewed to become the manager of imaging services at what was then Craven Regional Medical Center in New Bern.

"I’d never been to New Bern," said Tim. "I came and interviewed, and I stayed the weekend and just loved the place. I said, ‘If I get an offer that we can live on, I have to go.’ So here we are, almost 20 years later."

Tim, his wife and their daughter settled right in. He continued his education while working at the hospital. After earning his master’s degree in healthcare administration from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2006, he began teaching in the healthcare management program at the University of Mount Olive. He taught at their facilities in New Bern, Washington and Jacksonville and was able to relate with his students, as they were all adult learners working during the day and going to school at night to further their careers just as he had done.

"I used to always tell the students that I too would learn something from the class as everyone has something that others do not," he said. "I very much enjoyed teaching as I got to meet a lot of great people, some of which I still count as friends."

During that time, he also helped implement a customer service program at the hospital called "Here to Serve." He and a small group of employees completed training at Disney Institute’s quality customer service for healthcare program in Orlando.

"We did that and then came back and put the customer service program together," said Tim. "Once we got the program developed, all of our employees went through it. It’s about a three-and-a-half-hour program."

The hospital continues to hold the program every other month for new employees and occasionally sends groups to the Disney Institute to bring back fresh ideas. They also recently completed a training program with the Ritz-Carlton, which has a reputation for exceptional customer service, and will work to incorporate their tactics into Here to Serve.

About 11 years ago, Tim was promoted to vice president of ancillary services at what is now CarolinaEast Medical Center. He has over 500 employees in his division and oversees many departments, including X-ray, MRI, CT, cardiac cath labs, radiation oncology, diagnostic center, clinical lab and its various departments, pharmacy, environmental services, cafeteria and food services for the patients, company police and communications, patient and public relations and volunteer services.

In 2006, Tim became a Master Mason of St. Johns Masonic Lodge #3. He also joined the Sudan Shriners and was appointed to the board of governors for the Shriners Hospitals for Children located in Greenville, South Carolina, seven years ago. He travels there at least once a month for committee and board meetings and will be the chairman for 2020 and 2021.

"I tell all new Shriners that you need to go down to the hospital one time and within 30 seconds you know why you’re a Shriner," said Tim. "I enjoy going down and seeing if I can make a difference in some children’s lives. I’m very proud of that."

There are 22 nonprofit Shriners Hospitals across North America. They take care of children with orthopedic injuries and conditions including cerebral palsy, scoliosis, spina bifida, limb deficiencies, burns, spinal cord injuries, cleft lip and cleft palate.

"The Sudan Shriners is based here in New Bern, and we cover basically all of Eastern North Carolina," said Tim. "We have a lot of fun, but our mission is to raise money to support those hospitals."

Over 50 children in Craven County are currently patients of the Shriners Hospitals, with the majority of them receiving their care in Greenville, South Carolina, since it is the closest. The Shriners Hospitals have about an $8 billion endowment used to support the hospitals and take care of the children regardless of the family’s ability to pay. Even if they don’t have insurance, they are treated as if they did for all appointments, follow-up visits and surgeries. Not being burdened with financial stress is a huge relief for the families of these children.

"About 1,400 surgeries are performed in the Greenville hospital a year," said Tim. "The Shriners Hospitals do more scoliosis surgeries for children than other hospitals. For some of those children, it’s the only way they can survive because if their scoliosis is so bad, their lung volume starts to collapse and they just can’t breathe."

Another benefit of the Shriners Hospitals is that the environment is positive and has an abundance of play areas, ensuring that the children don’t feel like they are any different from others and can just be kids. Tim noted that the children aren’t hampered by prosthetic limbs or any other physical conditions that affect their appearance. During one of his visits about two years ago, he met a five-year-old girl who had never walked due to negligent parents that did nothing to help her thrive. She was adopted and had been a patient for several months because her legs had never developed.

"We had a ‘Walk for Love’ event, sort of like a Crop Walk, and I got to see her take her first steps," Tim said, his eyes welling up. "It was just emotional to see."

He saw her a few months later during an open house event called Shriners Day. Shriners across six states attended and received updates, toured the hospital and met some of the children. "One of the little girls that came running out was that little girl," he said with a quavering voice. "If those types of things don’t inspire you to do more, then nothing will."

Tim is a member of the Sudan Cooligans, riding a decorated battery-powered cooler in a variety of parades and festivals throughout Eastern North Carolina each year. He and his wife are doting grandparents to an almost four-month-old grandson and the loving owners of two rescue dogs and two rescue cats. Tim’s commitment to patient satisfaction and care for ailing children makes a difference in many lives every day, which was made possible by relocating to New Bern.

"I love living in New Bern," he said. "I love that small-town feel and the fact that I can go to Harris Teeter and run into people that I know. It’s a great place to live, and CarolinaEast is a wonderful organization to work for. I’ve very much enjoyed my time here."

