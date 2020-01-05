U.S. Cellular promotes Graham

WILMINGTON -- U.S. Cellular has promoted Walker Graham to sales manager at the Wilmington store at 343 S. College Road. In this role, Graham is responsible for leading his team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Graham has four years of wireless experience.

Graham most recently served as a retail wireless consultant at the company’s Kinston location. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from University of Mount Olive. Graham resides in Leland.