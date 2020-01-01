New musical series sneak previews 10 p.m. Jan. 7 on NBC

Let’s start the new year off with a confession: for the first two seasons of “Glee,” I bought every song they released on iTunes — even the bad ones. Remember “Run Joey Run?”

Why would I waste money on a litany of cover songs sung at various levels of bearable, you ask? I wish I could offer an answer to that lunacy, but college-aged me was another beast, one who couldn’t resist the materialistic pull of watching a musical TV show and having to own the music.

I don’t feel the same need to rush to iTunes to buy up the soundtrack to NBC’s new musical dramedy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” which has a special preview 10 p.m. Jan. 7.

I mean that as a compliment—for the most part.

The chipper new show stars Jane Levy as a coding engineer at a smartwatch company who starts to see the internal thoughts of those around her as elaborate outward musical performances. This is all due, of course, to undergoing a Spotify-scored MRI during an earthquake, which is apparently a totally normal risk you take living in San Francisco.

As she moves through her new music-infused world, she starts to see a shift in how she understands people now that she gets a peek inside their true desires — as told through the likes of Whitney Houston and Jonas Brothers songs.

Levy is a sensation in this role that is admittedly drawn pretty broad at the outset. She’s a timid coder jockeying for a manager promotion without the proud voice to seize it. But with Levy at the wheel, she demands more of Zoey and exudes more of her than the script presents.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is also smart about how it deploys it’s shtick. The music isn’t always playing in Zoey’s head as if the volume button is busted on her radio. It only happens when she can gain insight into the motivations or mindset of those around her. Does this mean it is a power given to her for a purpose or just the worst version of getting a song stuck in your head ever?

We don’t know, and frankly, I’m uninterested in the why of it all and happy she doesn’t have to have a Clark Kent reveal with everyone. With Levy as the guide, this breezy sashay through Top 40 and beyond is a fun, earworm of a show that feels like it has something to say about the power of music — even if it’s still trying to figure out the right chorus for sharing that message.

Its ambition is clearest in the story with Zoey’s dad (Peter Gallagher), who has been left mute by a rare and rapid degenerative disease. It’s only through musical performance that she can get insight into his needs and his still wildly imaginative mind. It’s a sweet, truly moving means of conveying the show’s thesis, that there is an inherent power in music to tell a story, share a thought or express an emotion. Plus, Gallagher can S.I.N.G.

Elsewhere, Mary Steenburgen plays her increasingly exhausted mother, Skylar Astin charms the heck out of everyone as her handsome best friend who totally won't become a love interest at all and Alex Newell acts as her sage, musically inclined DJ neighbor.

Perhaps the weakest link is, sadly, Lauren Graham, a wonderfully versatile actress of “Gilmore Girls” and “Parenthood” fame, who has no business being stuck in the thankless role of Zoey’s one-note boss. Even with a few roaring musical numbers, nothing about the role suits Graham’s relatable warmth, at least not yet.

If anything works against the show, it’s that showcasing a huge selection of voices, from the common person on the street to the jerk two cubicles away, means some voices will soar higher than others, making auto tune a thundering factor in some of the performances While endearing, it can also dampen a powerful number.

But again, I’m not watching the show to make my next great playlist.

Impressively, the show seems less interested in churning out hit covers and more intrigued by how it can use music to take Zoey on a journey. Some of it works beautifully, some of it makes you want to press next. But isn’t that every playlist forced upon us?

At least this one has the staggering licensing budget to aim for the stars.

