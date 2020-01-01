1. Distinguished Speaker Series: Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynthia Marshall will be the next featured guest in UNC Pembroke’s Distinguished Speaker Series. The talk is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Givens Performing Arts Center. The event will be hosted by Newy Scruggs, a seven-time Emmy winner, sports personality and University of North Carolina at Pembroke alumnus. Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 for faculty/staff/children and free for UNCP students with a valid ID.

2. Lip Sync Showdown: The Child Advocacy Center is accepting applications for its spring fundraiser, the fourth annual Fayetteville’s Ultimate Lip Sync Showdown, which is set for March 21. Acts may be individuals or groups. Application forms, performance guidelines as well as sponsor forms are available on the organization’s website, CACFayNC.org. The deadline to apply to be in the show is Jan. 15.

3. Girl Scout cookie program: The 2020 Girl Scout cookie campaign kicks off Jan. 11. Choose from traditional favorites such as Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties and Carmel deLites or add the newest addition, the gluten free Caramel Chocolate Chip. This will be the last cookie season where customers can purchase Thanks-A-Lots, which will be retired in 2021. The cookie sales are Jan. 11 to March 1. For more information, go to nccoastalpines.org/en/cookies/about-girl-scout-cookies.html

We want to hear from you. Please submit your events in writing at least 10 days in advance. Email calendar@fayobserver.com. For questions, call 910-486-3500.