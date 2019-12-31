Good Hope United Methodist Church will have an indoor yard sale on Feb. 1.

The Unity Circle of Good Hope will meet at 10 a.m. in the church fellowship hall next Tuesday.

Members of the Sunshine Circle will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the church fellowship hall Jan. 27.

Those taking part in the lighting of the Advent candles at Good Hope have been Tim and Beverly Berrier, John and Janie Walser, Nicole Hinshaw, Heather Brown, Izzy Goforth, and Sara Shoaf.

Jennifer Leonard recently helped with the Kids of Hope at Good Hope Church.

Ann McMahan, Mike Utt, Gale James, and Lisa Shoaf presented the children’s message at Good Hope.

Roger Horton recently presented special music.

Christmas program enjoyed

A "Reedy Creek Family Christmas" was recently presented with Pastor Farrell and the kids of the church singing, along with Gary Miller, Sharon Pierce and Karan Miller.

The youth of the church recently traveled to Charlotte Motor Speedway to see the Christmas lights and have a meal together.

School is out this week

There will be no school through Friday. Students will return Monday.

Kids will also be out Jan. 20.

Prayers needed

Get well wishes go to Jennifer Adams, Parker Bailey, Bonnie Bates, Jennifer Bumgarner, Eston Craven, Reba Gobble, John Gregory, Kate Gwaltney, Tanner Koonts, Gary Luper, Kitty Minter, Carol Phillips, Bill Smith, Kelly Thomason, Vivian Walser and Lynn Weaver.

Sympathy goes to the family and friends of David Mitch Caudle of Highway 150, who died Dec. 9; also to the family and friends of Pauline Jones of Reedy Creek School Drive who died Dec. 15. Sympathy also goes to the family and friends of Baxter Hanes of Shady Hanes Road, who died Dec. 18; and also to the family and friends of Buck Byerly, formerly of Reedy Creek, who died Dec. 19.

Hope everyone had a great Christmas and may everyone have a blessed 2020.

To report news of Reedy Creek, call Janie Walser at (336) 764-2553 or at jw6277@gmail.com..