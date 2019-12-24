This feature is sponsored by O’Brien Service Company.

School: Bellamy Elementary School

Grade: 5th Grade

Best subjects: Writing

Worst subject: Social Studies

Favorite quote or saying: “Let your smile change the world, but don’t let the world change your smile.”

What drives you crazy? When people act cool for attention

What makes you happy? Freestyle dancing and singing

Favorite book: Rage of the Tiger

Favorite movie: Now and Then

Favorite color: Navy

Favorite food: Watermelon

What do you do for fun? Arts and Crafts

Whom do you admire most, and why? My mom because she always encourages me to be myself.

Educational goals: I want to go to UNC-W after I graduate from high school.

Career goal: I want to be a therapist.

For Leah Southerland, teacher, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Kelsey is very helpful. She always puts others before herself, and she is a very hard worker.

