1. Winter clothing drive: The local Ferrellgas office is collecting new and gently used coats, hats, scarves and gloves through Jan. 10 for those in need in the community. Donations can be given to Ferrellgas drivers or dropped off at the Ferrellgas office at 3210 Raeford Road. The items that are collected will be delivered to local charities. Residents do not have to be customers to participate in the donation drive.

2. Lip Sync Showdown: The Child Advocacy Center is accepting applications for its spring fundraiser, the fourth annual Fayetteville’s Ultimate Lip Sync Showdown, which is set for March 21. Acts may be individuals or groups. Application forms, performance guidelines as well as sponsor forms are available on the organization’s website, CACFayNC.org. The deadline to apply to be in the show is Jan. 15.

3. Girl Scout cookie program: The 2020 Girl Scout cookie campaign kicks off Jan. 11. Choose from traditional favorites such as Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties and Carmel deLites or add the newest addition, the gluten free Caramel Chocolate Chip. This will be the last cookie season where customers can purchase Thanks-A-Lots, which will be retired in 2021. The cookie sales are Jan. 11 to March 1. For more information, go to nccoastalpines.org/en/cookies/about-girl-scout-cookies.html

