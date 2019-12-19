When a name like Google comes to town, people expect change.

In the Catawba Valley region, Google and Apple data centers brought high expectations in the rural communities where they landed. But a decade later, the population of Catawba and Caldwell counties is largely unchanged.

Caldwell County, which sits at the base of the western North Carolina mountains, was one of the places looking for growth. During the late 1990s and early 2000s, manufacturing’s continued decline struck a blow to the rural county’s local furniture industry — the industry that shaped the county’s identity throughout its history. The economy recovered bit by bit and from 2005 to 2008, the population in Caldwell increased by about 2.7 percent.

Then the Great Recession brought another blow. Caldwell County and its county seat, Lenoir, were reeling.

But in 2006, the county took a leap. In an attempt to bring attention, diversity and jobs to the area, government leaders wooed Google with sizable tax breaks. In 2008, Google opened a data center in the county seat, Lenoir, which sits between Hickory and Boone, a half-hour drive either way. Some in the 18,000-person city expected the flashy technology company to spur growth, Lenoir Mayor Joe Gibbons said. But Google alone could not offset the effects of the deepening recession. Population numbers dropped.

And that trend has continued. Caldwell’s population has declined by 1.2 percent since 2010, dropping by about 1,000 people from 2010 to 2018, to 82,029, according to population estimates by the U.S. Census Office.

One year after Google opened its data center, Apple announced it would build one in Catawba County, Caldwell’s southern neighbor. Apple chose Maiden, a small town an hour north of Charlotte in the southern end of Catawba County. The Apple center opened in 2010, but like Google in Caldwell, it had little immediate impact on the county’s population.

Catawba County, which nearly reaches Mecklenburg County, grew 2.5 percent from 2010 to 2018, to 158,652 people. While there is growth, those numbers pale in comparison to bordering counties like Lincoln, which grew by 7.4 percent from 2010 to 2018, and Iredell, which grew by 11.9 percent.

In Caldwell, many thought Google would bring jobs and people, Gibbons said. Because a data center was a new concept at the time it was announced in 2006 and completely unfamiliar to the historically manufacturing-focused area, officials weren’t sure what to expect.

“We certainly were hoping it would help draw new people and new industry,” Gibbons said. “Population was a consideration and the growth of the community in general. We hoped new people would come to the community.”

Google’s $1.2 billion investment in the data center eventually created 1,024 jobs, but mostly temporary construction or other short-term project positions, according to a study by Oxford Economics commissioned by Google in 2018. Google only employs 250 people at the data center itself, so it doesn’t come near to cracking the county’s 10 biggest employers list, said Deborah Murray, executive director of the Caldwell Economic Development Commission. Those include Merchant Distributors Inc., which employs about 2,000 people, and Bernhardt Furniture, which has more than 1,000 employees.

In Maiden, Apple invested around $5 billion in its data center, which created about 400 jobs. But almost no people had to relocate to take a position, Town Manager Todd Herms said.

Data centers, even one with a big tech name attached, typically don’t have a large effect on population, N.C. Technology Association President and CEO Brooks Raiford said.

“The data centers tend to be large capital projects,” Raiford said. “It might be a high bid item in that regard, but they don’t typically employ a large number of people directly.”

For Caldwell, Google provides benefits outside of population numbers, Murray said. It was a catalyst to move Caldwell away from a manufacturing-focused economy, she said, and helped the county lure other companies to the area, spurring job growth and lowering the unemployment rate.

Since Google arrived, more than 30 new large-scale businesses have opened in Caldwell, Murray said. Those include pharmaceuticals manufacturers Exela Pharma Sciences and recently announced BioNutra Inc.

The county also added an advanced wood molding company, Woodgrain Millworks, and hydroponic vertical farming equipment manufacturer 80 Acres.

Those additions made a difference, Murray said. The unemployment rate in Caldwell went from a high of 17 percent at one point in 2010, to a low of 3.7 percent in 2019.

That same kind of impact — on the economy rather than population — is what came to the 3,400-person town of Maiden. Since Apple opened the data center in 2011, the town has seen little population growth — but that’s not what local officials were looking for, Herms said.

“We hoped it would be an anchor industry to help the region” attract more employers, Herms said.

The Google and Apple data centers contributed to the foothills region being dubbed the North Carolina Data Corridor after several other organizations also opened data centers, including Facebook in Forest City in 2010, Bed, Bath and Beyond in Claremont in 2012, and Disney and AT&T in Kings Mountain in 2012.

And while the data center in Lenoir never brought population growth, Gibbons said the population saw change in other ways. He notices younger people out and about in the county, and the Oxford study showed a 1 percent increase in the number of people who hold four-year degrees who live in Caldwell since Google arrived.

Google also has contributed to the local community. The company started the Gravity Games, a STEM-focused festival, brought free wi-fi to downtown Lenoir, donated computer equipment to various schools, community centers and charities, and put wi-fi in some school buses.

Google paid to upgrade water pipes leading to the data center and Lenoir’s water treatment facility itself. And it paid for several extensions to the Lenoir Greenway, a paved walking path that crosses near Google property and will soon connect to downtown Lenoir.

To land the tech firm, Lenoir and Caldwell County offered Google tax incentives, as did the state, though Google chose not to accept the state grant, which offered money for job creation. Locally, Google gets back 80 percent of the property taxes assessed on new development of its real estate and 100 percent of the taxes assessed on any new business property, which includes the technology and computers inside the data center, for 30 years. And Google is still a top taxpayer. Over the past decade, the city has collected just under $4 million in taxes from Google and the county about $5 million.

To lure Apple, Catawba County and Maiden offered a 50 percent return on property taxes and 85 percent back on business property for 10 years with the option to renew for another 10 years, bringing in over $1 million a year each for the county and Maiden. Maiden uses the money to keep taxes low and to build infrastructure, Herms said. Over the last several years Maiden built a new town hall and a new fire station, and the county improved the water system in the area.

Despite Google’s contributions to the local economy in Caldwell and growth in area business, the population remains stagnant, which Murray blames on a lack of housing. Industry is drawing in workers, but more and more, new hires have to live outside the county, she said.

“The housing that we do have, our inventory, is much older than it is in the metro areas,” Murray said. “That’s a huge part of it.”

A housing study in Caldwell County released earlier this year found that about 15,000 workers in Caldwell commute from outside the county, and that there is a high demand for apartments in the county.

In neighboring Catawba County, housing is driving much of the county’s population growth, Catawba County Economic Development Corporation President Scott Millar said. Catawba is strides ahead of Caldwell in new single-family and multifamily developments, according to building permit numbers. In 2018, Catawba had 477 single-family housing building permits — more than three times the number issued in Caldwell that year. Catawba also had 38 multifamily unit building permits, which dwarfs Caldwell’s five.

Just an hour south of the Catawba Valley area, Charlotte and the surrounding counties are booming. The population in Charlotte alone has grown around 20 percent from 2010 to 2018, but that growth hasn’t extended to Catawba or Caldwell — yet.

Millar sees Catawba as the next step for the Charlotte region’s growth, especially with N.C. 16 being widened to four lanes, providing an easy connection from Charlotte to the Catawba County seat of Newton.

Maiden, which is situated on the southern end of Catawba County, is poised to reap some of the benefits of Charlotte’s success, Herms said. The town is already seeing people move from Charlotte or the Interstate 77 corridor north of the city, because the commute is nearly the same length, he said.

“I don’t say Maiden is going to explode in population,” Herms said. “I do see steady growth over the next few years.”

In Caldwell, Murray doesn’t expect to see growth extending from Charlotte for a while.

“When there’s so much growth and development there [in Charlotte], it doesn’t make sense for developers to go farther out when they don’t have to,” Murray said. “There’s so much going on in those developed areas, it pulls all the talent and contractors and subcontractors in that direction, which makes it even harder here.”

But Murray is confident in the growth the area is creating on its own. She sees the way forward in housing and new business.

“We’ve always been a county that had more, that was capable of doing more than what people thought,” Murray said. “Now, with this new diversity [in industry], with pharmaceuticals, with Google, with this enormous expansion of the plastics and packaging industry, they all work together to provide that robust and diverse economy.”

Gibbons sees diverse industry as one of the key impacts of Google. He says the same things that brought Google to Lenoir, such as location, weather, demographics, local education and training programs and amenities, is attracting other companies, as well. Google may not have brought more people to Lenoir, but it’s shown others what Caldwell County has to offer and pushed the area to live up to those expectations.

This article is published through the N.C. News Collaborative, a partnership of BH Media, Gannett and McClatchy newspapers in North Carolina that aims to better inform readers throughout the state.