In our community, we have so many neighbors who make a positive impact, whether it be at the elementary school, our local churches, or through some other means. Last week I sat down with a couple that has found joy in working with the children of their church and community. This couple, Jason and Stacy Rogers, has truly made an inspiring difference in the Churchland area.

The couple, active members of Churchland Baptist Church and parents to three children, has been instrumental in starting the Kids’ Club and Change for Change programs at the church.

Kids’ Club is held from 5 to 7 p.m. every Saturday at the church, offering children a Bible lesson, games, crafts and food.

Change for Change is an offering taken by the youth of the church each month and used to fund various community initiatives. Previously, the offerings have fed local firefighters, bought prayer bears for the police department and gone towards foster children in our county.

The couple said they felt led by God to begin both programs as a way to reach the community.

"God is really moving in our church," said Stacy, a teacher at North Hills Christian School in Salisbury. "There’s no way we could do this (Kids’ Club) without him and the support of our church."

As many young people leave church in general, the Rogers couple hopes that Kids’ Club and Change for Change will keep their church youths connected and involved.

"The kids are our future," said Jason. "If you give them a strong foundation at that age they won't want to go anywhere else."

Various events offered at library

Several events are coming up at the library for you to be apart of.

The library book club will begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday for those who would like to participate.

If you would like to make mason jar snowmen and watch movies stop by the library at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

As always, story time is held at the library at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday.

The library will be closed for Christmas from Tuesday to Dec. 26. They will also close at 5:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Churches plan Christmas services

Our local churches have planned numerous Christmas services for you to choose from.

Smith Grove Baptist Church will hold a Christmas cantata at it’s regular morning worship service on Sunday, followed by a children’s Christmas drama at 6 p.m. that evening.

Rodney McLean and the chancel choir of Churchland Baptist Church will perform during the church’s Christmas cantata at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

The Union Chapel AME Zion Church Christmas service will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Lakeview Baptist Church will hold it’s regular Sunday morning service, followed by a Christmas play titled "Christmas for Everyone" at 5 p.m.

Churchland Baptist will also hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service beginning at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Kids out of school

Churchland Elementary School students will be out of school beginning Monday and will return on Jan. 6.

Blood drive will be held in Reeds

Are you looking for a way to give back this Christmas season? If so, why not consider giving blood at the Reeds United Methodist Church blood drive from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 27. To schedule an appointment go online to www.redcrossblood.org and enter code ReedsMethodist.

A Christmas letter to Santa

I've dug through the archives to find yet another letter to Santa from a young girl in our community. This snippet comes from the Dec. 21, 1915 edition of The Lexington Herald.

"Dear Santa Clause, I will write you a letter to tell you I want you to bring me a little ship that sails on the water. I want you to bring me a little dog to play with, bring me a big box of candy so I can have a good time, you bring me a little toy automobile and bring me a little toy ring and a whole lot of toys. Yours lovingly, Hattie Barnhart."

Scripture to ponder

And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth. -- John 1:14 KJV

To report news of Churchland, call Caleb Sink at (336) 300-6125 or email at calebsink4@yahoo.com.