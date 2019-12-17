DE Reggie Grimes of Brentwood, TN, who has been hotly pursued by USC despite his Thanksgiving Day commitment to Oklahoma, has decided not to sign this week The Tennessean reported. Grimes also had Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss on his short list. He took official visits to USC, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida State and Tennessee.

Clemson target FS Malcolm Greene of Highland Springs, VA plans to announce and sign at 9:30 Wednesday morning at his school. Greene has been committed to LSU but he took an official visit to Clemson last weekend.

USC target DE Yaya Diaby of Georgia Military JC was offered by Florida State. He also has offers from Louisville, West Virginia, Kansas State and Memphis. He has taken official visits to Louisville, Kansas State and West Virginia and is scheduled to visit USC January 17th.

Gray Collegiate QB Hunter Helms and his teammate WR Omarion Dollison were offered by USF Both played in the Touchstone Energy Bowl with Dollison scoring on a 95 yard touchdown pass. Helms has 15 D-1 offers and Clemson has invited him to walk-on. He plans to take official visits to Clemson and USF in January. Dollison is down to USF and Cincinnati and plans to sign this week.

Hammond coach Erik Kimrey said DT Alex Huntley remains firm with his commitment to USC even though he took an official visit to Virginia last weekend. Huntley is not signing until February. His quarterback Jackson Muschamp remains open on his decision. He has offers from Boston College, Middle Tennessee, Western Carolina, Wofford, Samford and Jacksonville State. He also has a walk-on invite from Georgia. And his linebacker Saul Diaz is looking hard at The Citadel.

USC offered 2021 DL Nick Barrett (6-4 320) of Goldsboro, NC. “I was excited, it helped me start my week off great. They told me that they like what they saw on film.” Barrett visited unofficially fo the Clemson game. “My experience for the visit went good. But what stood out to me the most was how we rode the bus to the stadium. I haven’t been too many different colleges, so that was a first for me. Another thing that stood out to me was the facility. Also, the staff was good, I felt comfortable around them, and any questions that I asked were answered.” He also has offers from Tennessee, Duke and Liberty.

USC offered 2021 RB Jaylin White of Dothan, AL, 2021 DT Taleeq Robbins of Philadelphia, 2021 DE Victoine Brown of Loganville, GA, 2022 ATH Enai White of Philadelphia and 2022 TE Jake Johnson of Bogart, GA.

2021 Myrtle Beach WR JJ Jones was offered by Old Dominion.