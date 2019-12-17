Asheboro Police

Dec. 11: Paula Deshan Jackson, Watkins Street, Asheboro, reported two cut tires and damage to the body and windshield of her vehicle parked at her residence.

Dec. 13: Asset Protection at Walmart, East Dixie Drive, Asheboro, reported a larceny at the business.

Dec. 12: Oswaldo Jose Ibarra Padron, Waterfront Court, Asheboro, reported a larceny at his residence.

Dec. 11: Latoya Shondra Afari, Leo Lane, Asheboro, reported a larceny at her residence.

Dec. 12: An employee of the Alcoholic Beverage Control store, South Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, reported a larceny at the business.

Dec. 12: Glenda Renee McDonald, Watkins Street, Asheboro, reported a fraud on her debit card.

Dec. 12: Administrators at Asheboro High School, South Park Street, Asheboro, reported a drug violation.

Dec. 12: David Wayne Pierce, Crestview Street, Asheboro, reported breaking and entering at her residence.

Recent charges

Audrika Keonna Harvey: 19, 932 E. Cone Boulevard, Apt. E., Greensboro, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen property.

Patrick Shown Tanner: 45, 220 S. Elm St., Apt. 3, Asheboro, possession of stolen property.

Sean Patrick Hurst: 48, 803 Franks St., Asheboro, driving while impaired, possession of an open container or an alcoholic beverage, failure to maintain lane control.

Jonathan Lloyd Wills: 62, 940 Center St. Apt. J, Asheboro, red light violation, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance.

Fess Powers Moody: 39, 3109 Staley’s Farm Road, Asheboro, driving with license revoked, concealed weapon.

Brandon Alexander Thompson: 31, 5053 Reeder Road, Asheboro, assault on a female.