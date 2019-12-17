This feature is sponsored by O’Brien Service Company.

School: Cape Fear Elementary

Grade: First

Best subjects: Reading and art

Worst subject: Gym

Favorite quote or saying: I got this

What drives you crazy? Lillie, my sister

What makes you happy? My mom

Favorite book: Sophia and Rainbow

Favorite movie: Trolls

Favorite color: Purple

Favorite food: Pot pie

What do you do for fun? Horseback riding, playing in the pool and hanging out with my family

Whom do you admire most, and why? My mom. She’s strong and able to keep up with my sister and I

Educational goals: Go to college

Career goal: Become a teacher

For Dr. Chris Wirszyla, physical education teacher, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Abbi is a great addition to our school. She is always on task and in control. In physical education, she embodies the physical, cognitive and effective attributes of a well-rounded person. Her classroom teacher, Ms. Miller, agrees that I picked the right person for this honor!

