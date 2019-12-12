GRAHAM — Former member of the Graham City Council Lee Kimrey asked at his last meeting on the council for an investigation into allegations people have made that he had used his office to help his business.

“The term that was mentioned to me was corruption,” Kimrey told the Times-News.

Kimrey maintains he did nothing wrong. Mayor Jerry Peterman agrees, but says suspicions about him contributed to his losing his seat on the council in November by 56 votes. “Did it hurt Lee in the election?” Peterman asked. “Probably so.”

City workers cleared a small lot at Pine and Goley streets, near Graham Middle School, earlier this year that now has a sign for Kimrey Construction, where he plans to build and sell a house. While Kimrey says it was all above board, people were still coming to him on Election Day upset about it.

“There was folks I encountered prior to and the day of which indicated they had heard the stories and thought that I was the problem and that I needed to be removed,” Kimrey said.

Kimrey and Peterman both said it was a routine exchange. The city wants to build a sidewalk on Pine Street and needed to buy an easement from the owner of that lot, Jim Albright, himself a former council member.

Rather than buy the easement for cash, the city manager and public works director made a verbal agreement with Albright to clear and grade the lot in exchange for the easement, they said. Both Peterman and Kimrey said that deal saved the city from having to build a small retaining wall along the sidewalk, which the city would maintain.

“It was less of a problem doing it the way we did it,” Peterman said. “We probably broke even.”

After that agreement was made, Kimrey said, Albright approached him about buying the lot. They made a subordination agreement where Albright would be paid for the lot once the house was built and sold. Kimrey’s construction company signed a deed of trust with Albright in February, and a subordination agreement with Albright and a lender in October. On county GIS, Kimrey Construction is listed as the property owner.

Emails among City Manager Frankie Maness, Albright and Kimrey show conversations between Albright and Maness about how much of the lot could be built on in 2017, and Kimrey was asking about utility easements on the site before closing on it in late January.

There was no written agreement between the city and Albright, which, according to Maness, is fairly typical when no money exchanges hands.

Kimrey said at the council’s meeting Dec. 3 he hoped to clear his name or have the issue heard in court. Peterman said the city would not investigate, but could share information with Kimrey, who would have to take it from there.

