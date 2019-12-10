The turkey takes on a completely new meaning around Thanksgiving at Tyro Elementary School. We are relieved to announce that thanks to the efforts of the students, staff and community, the Naked Turkey is now fully feathered.

Tyro Elementary’s Student Council sponsors this canned food drive each Thanksgiving with all donations going to help the West Davidson Food Pantry. With the collection of nearly 900 canned and non-perishable food items, this year’s campaign was a success.

Michelle Craig’s fourth-grade class collected 160 items and was declared the winner. With this win, Craig had the distinct honor of wearing the highly coveted turkey costume for all of the school to see. Congratulations on a job well done. The student council is sponsored by Casey Carter, a guidance counselor at the school.

School band concerts are planned

The bands from Tyro Middle and West Davidson High schools will host a winter concert at 7 p.m. Thursday in the middle school auditorium.

The sixth- and seventh-grade bands will kick off the performance at 6 p.m. followed by the eighth-grade band and the West Davidson High School Symphonic Band at 7 p.m. The community is invited. The bands are under the direction of Kendall Bertaux.

Christmas Eve service set

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church will host its Christmas Eve candlelight communion service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. The Christmas story will be told and an evening of Christmas hymns will fill the air. The sacrament of holy communion will also be shared.

Tyro UMC plans for Christmas

The congregation of Tyro UMC has a variety of events planned for the Christmas season beginning with the annual Christmas cantata and children’s program Sunday. The cantata will be held during the worship service at 10 a.m. and the children’s program will be at 6 p.m.

The Tyro Methodist Men will be sell barbecue Dec. 20-21 all day. They will offer a variety of barbecue specials to fit your family’s needs.

Lastly, the candlelight worship service will begin at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Senior Moments to meet

The next meeting for Senior Moments is set for 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at Tyro UMC. John Hinson, director of music at Tyro UMC, will present a program of music and Christmas carols. They will play Bingo. If you would like to attend and enjoy a meal with the group, please call Lorie Mast in advance with your reservations at (336) 239-0726.

Never a dull moment at the library

If you run out of things to do during Christmas, the library has the solution with a schedule of activities that will keep you hopping. The Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday with Sedley and then on Friday from 1:30–3:30 p.m. they are doing a cookie cutter craft. Vamos a Leer (Spanish story time) will be held Dec. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. and Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance from 5-7 p.m. Book Club with Linda will be at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19 and movies and snowman mason jar event will be at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 23.

The library will be closed for Christmas Dec. 24-26 and will close at 5:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve. If you have any questions about these events or services offered by the library, you can follow them on Facebook or call them at (336) 853-4800.

Still time for ’Striking out Hunger’

West Davidson High School’s varsity and junior varsity teams teamed up to “Strike out Hunger” in our community. They are filling boxes with non-perishable food items until Dec. 24. All items collected will be donated to the West Davidson Food Pantry. If you would like to help either by filling a box or by donating monetarily, contact any member of the teams or Ryan Hokinson at (336) 853-7795.

Prayers appreciated

Please add to your daily prayer list JC Livengood, Charles and Doris Newcomb, Betty Weaver and the family of Curt Isham.