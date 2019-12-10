Candidate filings continue to trickle in for the primary and general elections next year.

Candidates have two weeks left to file for local, state and national races in North Carolina.

According to filings reported by the Henderson County Board of Elections at the end of the day Friday, the following people have filed:

For U.S. House District 11, Pisgah Forest Democrat Steve Woodsmall and Tamara Zwinak of the Green Party have filed. Incumbent Rep. Mark Meadows had not filed as of Friday.

For N.C. Senate District 48, incumbent Republican Chuck Edwards and Democrat Brian Caskey of Mills River have filed.

For N.C. District 113, incumbent Rep. Jake Johnson has filed as a Republican. Johnson, a former Polk County commissioner, is currently serving out the remaining term of Cody Henson following his resignation.

For N.C. District 117, the seat currently filled by outgoing Rep. Chuck McGrady, Tim Moffitt and Dennis Justice have filed on the Republican ticket. Democrat Josh Remillard told the Times-News Monday that he has also filed.

For the Henderson County Board of Commissioners, incumbent Republican Charlie Messer has filed for re-election in District 2. For the second open seat in District 5, David Hill has filed as a Republican. Incumbent Grady Hawkins will not seek re-election.

Only two candidates had filed as of Friday for four open seats on the Henderson County School Board: incumbent Michael Absher and Florence Allbaugh. Seats currently filled by Absher, Blair Craven, Mary Louise Corn and Rick Wood are up for re-election. Wood has chosen not to run for another term.

Incumbent J. Tyler Ray was the only candidate to file as of Friday for Henderson County Clerk of Court. T. McAvoy Brittain has filed as a Republican for District Court Seat 1, while Democrate Mack McKeller has filed for Seat 2.

The candidate filing period is open until Dec. 20.