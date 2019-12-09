Curtis Farmer doesn’t quit.

He has competed in not just one, but six Ironman races which means he swam, biked and ran a total of 140.6 miles.

He has also completed over 150 other triathlons of varying distances since he started competing 17 years ago.

Now, Farmer faces the biggest challenge of his life and as usual he is tackling it head-on.

Last year, when the 76-year old began struggling with sleep issues he checked into the Jacksonville Florida Mayo Clinic and was eventually diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.

The progressive dementia is the second most common form following Alzheimer’s and affects memory, thinking and motor control.

Farmer immediately created a bucket list, and one of the things on his list was one final Ironman. He had thought Ironman North Carolina in 2016 would be his last and never anticipated toeing the line again.

A bicycle crash in 2012 had left him with a broken hip, and he underwent a total hip replacement. His surgeon told him he needed to quit running and put his triathlon days behind him.

But Farmer kept running.

"I have this never give up attitude," he said.

Still, he thought his Ironman days were over, but the diagnosis changed his mind.

He needed what he thought would be his final race.

On Sunday, Nov. 24, he took on the Arizona Ironman and with grit and determination, he crossed the finish line. He said it was his slowest and worst race and when a stranger saw him stumbling a half mile from the finish, she put her arm around him and together they finished.

He discovered that not only did he complete the 140 miles, he had also won a spot on the podium.

He said even though it was his slowest time, he was one of five men to compete in his age group and several dropped out.

"By process of elimination, I ended up winning my age group," Farmer said.

The win earned him a coveted spot to compete in the Kona Ironman World Championships in Hawaii. For triathletes, it is the ultimate achievement and Farmer described it as the "granddaddy of all Ironmans."

Still, he initially hesitated to take the spot and considered turning it down.

"When I walked up to the podium and they asked, ‘Curtis, do you want to take that spot?’ I said yes."

The answer surprised even himself.

"So I’ll do one more in October of next year," he said.

Farmer spends two nights a week working out at the Ruby C. Hunt YMCA in Boiling Springs and two at the Dover YMCA in Shelby where he completes his swim training at the pool.

He works on running at the running track, strength training and cycling.

Farmer was 59 before he started doing triathlons. The Spartanburg native has always found ways to stay active, and he found himself starting a swim regimen after a calf issue developed while playing tennis.

He swam several times a week at Shelby High School and while there, met former District Attorney, Bill Young, who got him into cycling.

"Next thing I knew, I entered the Over the Mountain Triathlon in Kings Mountain," he said. "It was my first one, and it would have been my last one if my wife hadn’t been there."

He wanted to drop out after finishing the bike portion of the race, but he didn’t want his wife to see him quit. So he finished and when he crossed the line he unexpectedly found himself addicted.

"I enjoy doing triathlons," Farmer said. "I’ve always been someone who was competitive."

Farmer insists anyone can do it, they just need the determination to keep going when things get tough.

It’s something he’s perfected.

"I just never give up," Farmer said.

Before his diagnosis, he kept active to stay young, and it has paid off.

The doctors at the Mayo Clinic flat out told him that his lifestyle is the reason he’s doing so well despite Lewy Body Dementia.

"They just said continue your lifestyle," he said.

Even now, he has barely slowed down. He owns his own glass company and works full time. He said he has cut back from working 60 hours a week to 40.

And of course, in between, he trains.

"I make time," he said. "It’s not hard if you’ve got a wife as good as I have. The only way for you to be a triathlete is to have an understanding wife."

Farmer hopes he can help inspire others to not give up and to keep going in the face of hard situations.

"I’m going to do this one more if my body lets me do it," he said.