Colder temperatures can leave some senior citizens struggling to pay the power bill.

The Cleveland County Department of Social Services announced that households can now apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program to help with paying winter heating bills. This program is available for homes in the county that have a person over the age of 60 or someone receiving assistance from the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services.

Households may apply for a one-time payment from anywhere between $300-$500 that is made directly to an energy provider to offset the cost of heating during the winter months.

People can apply in person at the Cleveland County Department of Social Services or by mailing, faxing or dropping off the application before Dec. 31.

After the first of the year any household regardless of age that meets application requirements can apply for heating assistance funding through LIEAP.

More than 1,677 residents in Cleveland County received a total of $419,000 in assistance from July 1, 2018 to June 30.

This year, the county has $547,890 available in funding from LIEAP for assistance to residents.

Contact Department of Social Services at 704-487-0661 with any questions or to get an application for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program.