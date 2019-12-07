Saturday, Dec. 7

5 p.m.: Lexington Choral Society’s “Welcome to December” concert at First Baptist Church, 201 W. Third Ave., Lexington. Free and open to the public.

6 p.m.: Jingle Bell Rockin’ 5K at Robbins Recreation Center, 512 Hargrave St., Lexington, to benefit Cancer Services of Davidson County. Cost: $25 per participant. In-person registration: 25 W. Sixth Ave., Lexington, or 336-249-7265.

7-10 p.m.: Winter Wonderland Light Festival at The Light of the World Church, 1306 Thomason St., Lexington. Beauty and the Beast performance at 8 p.m. Polar Express ride, pictures with Santa, s’mores, food stands, Christmas lights and more. Free admission.

Sunday, Dec. 8

11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: American Red Cross blood drive at Midway Methodist Church, 9795 Old U.S. Highway 52 S., Lexington. For appointments: RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-733-2767.

1-5 p.m.: Holiday market at Oak Grove High School, 3507 Midway School Road, Midway. Vendors, caroling and more.

1-5:30 p.m.: American Red Cross blood drive at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 267 Meadowview Road, Lexington. For appointments: RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-733-2767.

Monday, Dec. 9

10:30-11 a.m.: Library story time for preschoolers at the Lexington Library, South Main Street. Info: 336-242-2040.

6-7 p.m.: Cancer Center Support Group meeting at Lexington Medical Center-Hinkle Chapel, 250 Hospital Drive.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

10:30-11 a.m.: Library story time for preschoolers at the Lexington Library, South Main Street. Info: 336-242-2040.

5:30 p.m.: Lexington City Board of Education closed session meeting in administration building, 1010 Fair St., Lexington. Open session meeting at 6:30 p.m.

6 p.m.: New Hope Presbyterian Church hosts a GriefShare Support Group meeting at the church, 200 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington, for people in the Lexington community grieving the loss of a family member or friend. Info: newhopepres.com or 336-248-4227.

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Nar-Anon family group, a fellowship for relatives and friends of addicts to share their experiences, strength and hope, meets at Central Wesleyan Church FLC, 300 Hinkle St., Thomasville. Info: Rene Gobble, 336-698-5285; or Leanne Beal, 336-596-5111.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

10:30-11 a.m.: Library story time for preschoolers at the Lexington Library, South Main Street. Info: 336-242-2040.

11:30 a.m.: Lexington Senior High School class of 1951 reunion at Yarborough's Restaurant, 321 Marco Blvd, Lexington. Just pay for your meal and tip.

11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: American Red Cross blood drive at J. Smith Young YMCA, 119 W. Third Ave., Lexington. For appointments: RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-733-2767.