The Affordable Care Act is still helping people secure affordable health insurance; enrollment ends Dec. 15

The Affordable Care Act, also known as ACA or “Obamacare,” is still making affordable health insurance available to many. Open enrollment for 2020 health care plans is underway on the Health Insurance Marketplace. The federal government runs the marketplace created by the ACA found at the website healthcare.gov. Though some states run their own marketplaces at different websites, most states, including North Carolina, use the federal marketplace.

Bob Seehausen, senior vice president of business development and sales for Novant Health, shared some information about the marketplace and how it can benefit consumers. With the open enrollment deadline set at Dec. 15, he’s encouraging people to enroll in plans soon.

1) The Health Insurance Marketplace provides various plan options

At the marketplace, people can find information about health insurance options and purchase insurance. About 11.4 million people enrolled in a marketplace plan during open enrollment last year, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“We’re just really trying to get people to spend a little time investigating their options,” Seehausen said. “Don’t just go by what you see or hear on social media or from friends. Do your own homework and see if there are options that are good for you because there really are a number of benefits.”

Political debate about healthcare policy may have caused some to wonder about the longevity of the marketplace and its plans. But Seehausen said don’t let such discussions deter you from buying marketplace plans.

“I think there’s a broad misconception that the marketplace or Obamacare went away or is going to go away,” he said. “And we don’t believe that’s the case … I don’t think people should worry about a lot of the political noise that they hear in the airways, because there are some very good policy options out there for people where they won’t be excluded for pre-existing conditions.

“From what we can see, and certainly for 2020 I think people can feel pretty confident that their health marketplace plans are going to be there.”

2) The ACA provides subsidies to make health insurance affordable

Through the ACA, based on your estimated household income for 2020 and household size, one may qualify for a Premium Tax Credit, which can lower your premiums, and Cost Sharing Reductions, which lowers the amount you pay for deductibles, co-payments and coinsurance.

“The only place to get a subsidy is through healthcare.gov,” Seehausen said. “If you’re less than 400 percent of the federal poverty level and an individual with about $50,000 a year, you could be eligible for a subsidy which would reduce your out of pocket costs or your premiums.”

The marketplace also lets people see if they qualify for Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

3) Marketplace plans must cover essential health benefits, pre-existing conditions and preventative care

A benefit of shopping on the marketplace is knowing all marketplace plans must cover certain important benefits.

“The products on the marketplace include all of the essential health benefits. Seehausen said. “What that means is they are required to insure you regardless of pre-existing conditions, that’s the biggest plus, but they are going to include fully covered annual physicals, mammograms, colonoscopies, a lot of the preventive health screenings that help people stay healthy.”

4) Plans sold outside of the Marketplace may not offer same level of coverage

“We’re trying to help people understand that they need to be careful about some of the other plans that are out there because they don’t have the same protections or the same benefits,” Seehausen said. “Some of the association health plans and certainly the short-term plans, you’ve really got to know what you’re buying.

“They may have pre-existing exclusions for health conditions. They may or may not cover medicine at all or they may not cover prescription drugs that you take. We would really caution people against buying those. And go to healthcare.gov and spend some time figuring out what works for the individual.”

Seehausen said a health care broker may be helpful when considering such plans sold outside the marketplace.

5) Current Marketplace plan holders should still review 2020 plans

If one already has a Marketplace plan, you may be automatically re-enrolled in a plan for 2020 if you don’t update your application. But instead of letting the system automatically re-enroll you in a plan or similar plan, Seehausen said it’s better to revisit the marketplace.

“You want to check in each year to see what’s changed with different policy levels and premiums,” Seehausen said. “Somebody’s financial situation may have changed from one year to the next … If their subsidy has changed, they’d want to know that, and you would understand that by plugging your information back into healthcare.gov.

“You could just default and let the system auto assign you to a comparable product for 2020, but I think it’s better off for people to know what they are getting into and make a choice.”

Contact the newsroom at 910-343-2384 or Breakingnews@StarNewsOnline.com.