School: West Brunswick High School

Grade: 12th

Best subjects: AP U.S. Government and Politics

Worst subject: AP Calculus

Favorite quote or saying: “Never take counsel of your fears”-Stonewall Jackson

What drives you crazy? AP Calculus

What makes you happy? San Jose Mexican Restaurant

Favorite book: The Bible

Favorite movie: Top Gun and Back to the Future

Favorite color: Blue

Favorite food: Nachos

What do you do for fun? Go to see a movie with friends

Whom do you admire most, and why? Colonel Calisto, First Sergeant Clendenin, and Sergeant Major Bellamy of WBHS JROTC because they are honorable men who served the country and strive to instill patriotism and honor in young men and women.

Educational goals: bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering

Career goal: Officer in the U.S. Navy

For Rhonda Benton, principal, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Caleb is an all-around awesome, young man. He has a servant’s heart and a quiet demeanor that draws the respect of his peers. He is actively involved in the WBHS JROTC program as well as several other clubs and organizations in the school and our community. Caleb definitely models Trojan Pride in many ways.

