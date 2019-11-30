Christmas Cheer helps families in need have a happy holiday with donations of toys and food from the community. The cases below are available for sponsorship, allowing you to help an individual family.

To sponsor a family, email cheersponsor@onslowco.org or call 910-581-2130. The deadline for sponsors to adopt cases is 3 p.m. Dec. 6.Sponsoring a family is a special experience, but it’s not for everyone. If you’d like to donate in other ways, including donations of new, unwrapped toy at 1210 Hargett St. in Jacksonville or The Daily News, 724 Bell Fork Road, or a financial donation can be dropped off at the Hargett Street location or mailed to Christmas Cheer, 600 Court St., Jacksonville NC 28540.

A new list of cases will be published in The Daily News through the deadline.

8729

This elderly Hubert woman who is disabled has just received medicare. She has been waiting several years for this to be approved. Not being able to work has depleted her money. She would like help this Christmas.

8652

A 65-year-old man is finding it hard to make ends meet. He needs assistance with a Christmas meal.

8654

This 42-year-old man needs assistance repairing his trailer. His fixed income makes it difficult for him to do these repairs.

8724

This 84-year-old disabled woman from Richlands needs help this Christmas. She has no children. She uses a walker because she has difficulty walking. She needs bedroom shoes size 8, nightgown size 3x, sweater size 3xI, and food.

8732

64-year-old Jacksonville woman has had her hours cut at work and is seeking assistance for the Christmas holiday.

8657

A heater, blankets and food are what this 57-year-old widow would like for Christmas. Any help will be much appreciated.

8789

This single mother in Midway Park has been out of work due to major surgery for Stage 3 Ovarian Cancer. She hasn't been cleared to go back to work and is still undergoing treatment. In addition, she recently had to help pay for a family member's funeral, making the financial difficulties worse. Her 5-year-old son has a birthday right after Christmas and there will be no gifts for either unless she gets help.

8828

An elderly women who has trouble walking needs a washer and dryer. She would like help with Christmas this year.

8829

This family is currently experiencing financial difficulty due to an unforeseen family emergency which caused them to have to travel to Mississippi. The mother is in need of car repairs that she is unable to afford. In addition, her hours at her job will be cut in December. She would like to provide a nice Christmas for her twin 12-year-old daughters.

8822

Couple in Jacksonville area are on disability. Most of the money they have is used to pay for doctors' appointments and medicine.

8816

This year has been tough for this family of six. The 38-year-old mother uses most of the money she does have to pay bills. Even with some limited family support, she will be unable to provide Christmas for her five children, ages 8, 7, 6, 2, and 11 months.

8813

An elderly, blind woman who is on dialysis is seeking help for Christmas. She lives in the Jacksonville area.

8797

A couple who reside near Beulaville live on a fixed income and have many medical bills. Most of the money they have is used to pay for shots and medication.

8782

This 84-year-old Richlands woman with bad circulation does not have extra money to buy items she needs. She needs gloves, leg warmers, heated blankets, and knit hats to help keep warm since she has problems with blood flow. Her only other request is food.

8771

The mother of two boys, 2- and 6-years-old, is being evicted the first week in December. She wants help providing Christmas for her boys and hopes she and the boys will not have to be in a shelter for Christmas.

8788

This family of three is from the Southwest area. The 30-year-old mother had work hours cut, had to pay a private sitter to care for her autistic son for the summer, only to find out that after-school care price increased in August as well. The money she had saved was used to cover bills and basic living. The mother is currently looking for a second job or a new better-paying job.

8787

With a father who works long hours and a mother in school, this family of six lives paycheck to paycheck. The parents would like to provide a special Christmas for their sons, ages 7 and 9, and their two daughters, ages 4 and 6.

8779

This Jacksonville family is struggling with financial issues and also with keeping their family together. They recently moved to a smaller home to reduce their expenses. Their two girls are 3 and 7 and their boys are 9 and 15. They would appreciate help to make Christmas a bright spot during a difficult time for their family.

8777

This 59-year-old woman in the Brynn Marr area of Jacksonville has many medical issues and seeks help for Christmas.

8945

A family living in the Jacksonville Commons area would appreciate help this holiday season. The mother lost her job last month was out of work for six weeks with no income. The father is disabled, so she is the only one working. Christmas is going to be very hard. They do not want to have to make the decision of paying bills or getting the children Christmas presents. The parents’ only wish is for the kids to have a good Christmas.

8944

A Hubert-area mother and children are still displaced from Hurricane Florence. They are staying with grandparents in the mean time and helping with rent and utilities. Because of transportation issues the 29-year-old mother began working nights at the Kettle which is a pay cut. She wants to give the kids something to wake up to on Christmas morning while she tries to stabilize their lives again.

8948

A Jacksonville mother and father were laid off work last month. The 27-year-old mother was recently hired; her husband is still looking. They have three children (10 months, 7, and 2) and a lot of bills. It is very hard just paying the rent and meeting basic needs let alone trying to do Christmas and holidays. Any help would be appreciated.

8962

A 33-year-old Jacksonville mother who escaped a domestic violence situation, is seeking helping for her 8-year-old son this Christmas. After staying in the women's shelter for a bit, she got an apartment and a job. She is trying to keep up with the bills and now medical bills for her son which has resulted in counseling trips to New Bern. She wants to be able to provide a good birthday and Christmas for her son.

8964

Having just moved here, this 29-year-old mother is seeking employment but has not secured a job yet. She is seeking help for her 1-year-old son who has Down Syndrome. Mother is fighting for child support but has not received any money. She works with her son, who can not walk or talk, on motor skills. She needs help to provide Christmas for her son.