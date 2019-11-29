Christmas Cheer helps families in need have a happy holiday with donations of toys and food from the community. The cases below are available for sponsorship, allowing you to help an individual family.

To sponsor a family, email cheersponsor@onslowco.org or call 910-581-2130. The deadline for sponsors to adopt cases is 3 p.m. Dec. 6.Sponsoring a family is a special experience, but it’s not for everyone. If you’d like to donate in other ways, including donations of new, unwrapped toy at 1210 Hargett St. in Jacksonville or The Daily News, 724 Bell Fork Road, or a financial donation can be dropped off at the Hargett Street location or mailed to Christmas Cheer, 600 Court St., Jacksonville NC 28540.

A new list of cases will be published in The Daily News through the deadline.

8357

An 82-year-old Jacksonville woman lives on a tight budget and needs help this holiday season. She is asking for help with food and gifts.

8301

This 57-year-old woman lives on a very limited budget. She would like assistance with food and blankets. She will appreciate any help.

8294

This mother and her son both work but have a difficult time making ends meet. They are in need of basic household items such as paper towels, toilet paper, trash bags and groceries.

8500

This 47-year-old woman is struggling to make ends meet. Although she works two jobs, she is having to pull from her savings in order to pay rent. Food for the holidays would be a tremendous help.

8497

This 57-year-old woman is recently divorced and lives on a fixed disability income. A former roommate left without notice, further complicating her financial situation.

8413

This Jacksonville family is struggling this year. The mother is disabled and her husband is looking for work. their three little girls still believe in Santa and she would hate for them to be disappointed. The girls are 4, 9, and 11.

8412

This homeless mother in Jacksonville left a domestic abuse situation. She needs whatever help she can get (clothing, food, shelter, etc.) this year for her 11-year-old daughter. She is thankful for help in making this Christmas a bright spot in a difficult year.

8410

An 82-year-old Jacksonville woman has many medical issues. She has no specific requests.

8409

This mother of two girls is seeking work, but has no vehicle which is making the job search difficult. In addition, she recently had a baby. She has an infant and an 11-year-old and would appreciate help to provide a Merry Christmas for them.

8406

This 75-year-old widow lost her husband in September. She will have knee surgery in late November. With only one income now, it is hard to pay all her bills.

8418

This 77-year-old woman lives alone and her social security does not cover her monthly expenses. Assistance with food for the holidays would be a tremendous help.

8415

This 64-year-old Jacksonville woman will accept anything you are willing to give.

8338

A 73-year-old Jacksonville man needs winter clothes. He has recently started having health issues.

8424

This single mother is trying to find work and get her life back on track after having legal issues. Her son is 7 and would be happy to have gifts under the tree and a happy Christmas.

8385

This 65-year-old Jacksonville woman is totally blind and lives alone. Last year's hurricane found her in need of many household and personal items. She is still in need of any assistance that can be given. It would be appreciated if the sponsor could deliver items to her home.

8589

This Maysville couple needs assistance this holiday season. The wife is disabled and the husband had to stop working before he turned 65. Therefore, he was not able to get his full payment.

8587

Having been hospitalized in September set this 46-year-old women behind in bills. She has been trying to recover since then.

8576

A 60-year-old grandmother who has Multiple Sclerosis moved here to be close to her grandchildren. Then, five weeks ago she fell and broke her elbow. She needs assistance this Christmas. She would like to buy a gift for each of her five grandchildren.

8571

This 51-year-old man is unable to work. He is requesting assistance with food.

8611

Bills have mounted up for this 76-year-old Jacksonville woman. She does not have extra money to buy food for a holiday meal.

8625

The money this 56-year-old woman gets each month barely covers rent, electricity, and water bills. She needs help with a Christmas meal.

8632

A 62-year-old Richlands woman is asking for food for the holidays. Any help will be greatly appreciated.

8629

This Southwest mother had to stop working to care for a sick child. Her daughter has stage 4 cancer. She applied for SS but it is not enough to cover her bills.

8615

This Jacksonville couple is still recovering from Hurricane Florence. Money has been tight this year as they continue to do repairs. They are asking for assistance with food.

8617

This disabled 23-year-old Jacksonville woman is asking for assistance with canned goods and meats. She has many medical bills that make it difficult to buy food.

8600

A 68-year-old Jacksonville woman needs undergarments, socks, towels, robe, blankets and food. All money goes to pay bills. There is none left. Please help any way you can.

8621

It will be difficult for this 60-year-old gentleman to buy food for a Christmas meal this year. Recently, he has had surgery, and the medical bills, co-pays and medicine have stretched his pocketbook this season.

8563

A 69-year-old diabetic woman needs assistance with foods for her special diet. She is in need of a knee replacement and will appreciate any help.

8544

This 52-year-old Jacksonville woman needs a blanket, coat, towels, clothes, and food.

8543

A 57 -year-old Jacksonville man is in need of clothes and food this holiday season.

8689

Single mother of two in the Richlands area is disabled with epilepsy and on a fixed income. She would like her daughters 6 month and 6 years to have a nice Christmas.