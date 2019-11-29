Area Christmas tree farms are starting to open, with nearly all set to hold official hours this weekend.
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service has several resources dedicated to the selection and care of live Christmas trees at https://christmastrees.ces.ncsu.edu.
The N.C. Christmas Tree Association has a list of Christmas tree farms by county at www.ncchristmastrees.com/.
Here’s a list of tree farms operating in Henderson, Transylvania, Haywood and Buncombe counties:
Henderson County
Camps Evergreens/Camp Tree Farm
301 Cabin Creek Road, Zirconia
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Info: 828-674-2558; www.facebook.com/camptreefarm/
Transylvania County
Arborvitae Tree Farm
Off of Alexander Road, Brevard
Hours: Opening Friday, Nov. 29. Hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Info: 828-226-2464
High Valley Christmas Tree Farm
1141 Ziegler Road, Brevard
Hours: Open through Dec. 24 daily from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Sundays after 1 p.m.; Christmas Eve closing at 1 p.m.
Info: 828-883-3951, 828-884-2581
McCall’s Tree Farm
110 McCall Cove Road, Lake Toxaway
Hours: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Info: 828-877-3503; www.facebook.com/McCalls-Tree-Farm-1578334855729646/
Zeigler Christmas Tree Farm
615 Catheys Creek Road, Brevard
Hours: Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Info: 828-884-2581; www.facebook.com/zieglertreefarm/
Haywood County
Boyd Mountain Tree Farm
445 Boyd Farm Road, Waynesville
Hours: Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Dec. 1, and Dec. 5-8
Info: 828-926-8888, www.boydmountainchristmastreefarm.com
Dutch Cove Christmas Tree Farm
280 Setzer Drive, Canton
Info: 828-400-0806, 828-550-4638
Mehaffey Tree Farm
24 Corner Drive, Waynesville
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Dec. 5-8 and Dec. 12-15
Info: 828-476-8505; www.mehaffeytreefarm.com/?fbclid=IwAR27EVYrnNyLslLaKsVhJyPJbXPXPHBBHm5Xofzw2hcx2V_MbgnI2L-YdfI; www.facebook.com/Mehaffey-Tree-Farm-162194440461504/
Nesbitt Christmas Tree Farm
333 Sunset Ridge, Clyde
Info: 828-456-9914; www.facebook.com/NesbittChristmasTreeFarm
Smoky Mountain Tree Farm
756 Hemphill Road, Waynesville
Info: 800-400-2933; www.smokymountaintreefarm.com
Buncombe County
Reeves Tree Farm
9507 N.C. Hwy. 63, Leicester
Info: 828-779-0115
Sandy Hollar Farms
63 Sandy Hollar Lane, Leicester
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Dec. 16
Info: 828-683-3645; 828-683-2964; www.sandyhollarfarms.com/
Have a choose-and-cut tree farm to add? Email Editor Jennifer Heaslip at jennifer.heaslip@blueridgenow.com.