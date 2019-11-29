Staff Reports

Friday

Nov 29, 2019 at 12:40 AM


Area Christmas tree farms are starting to open, with nearly all set to hold official hours this weekend.


The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service has several resources dedicated to the selection and care of live Christmas trees at https://christmastrees.ces.ncsu.edu.


The N.C. Christmas Tree Association has a list of Christmas tree farms by county at www.ncchristmastrees.com/.


Here’s a list of tree farms operating in Henderson, Transylvania, Haywood and Buncombe counties:


Henderson County


Camps Evergreens/Camp Tree Farm


301 Cabin Creek Road, Zirconia


Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday


Info: 828-674-2558; www.facebook.com/camptreefarm/


Transylvania County


Arborvitae Tree Farm


Off of Alexander Road, Brevard


Hours: Opening Friday, Nov. 29. Hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday


Info: 828-226-2464


High Valley Christmas Tree Farm


1141 Ziegler Road, Brevard


Hours: Open through Dec. 24 daily from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Sundays after 1 p.m.; Christmas Eve closing at 1 p.m.


Info: 828-883-3951, 828-884-2581


McCall’s Tree Farm


110 McCall Cove Road, Lake Toxaway


Hours: Friday, Saturday and Sunday


Info: 828-877-3503; www.facebook.com/McCalls-Tree-Farm-1578334855729646/


Zeigler Christmas Tree Farm


615 Catheys Creek Road, Brevard


Hours: Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday


Info: 828-884-2581; www.facebook.com/zieglertreefarm/


Haywood County


Boyd Mountain Tree Farm


445 Boyd Farm Road, Waynesville


Hours: Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Dec. 1, and Dec. 5-8


Info: 828-926-8888, www.boydmountainchristmastreefarm.com


Dutch Cove Christmas Tree Farm


280 Setzer Drive, Canton


Info: 828-400-0806, 828-550-4638


Mehaffey Tree Farm


24 Corner Drive, Waynesville


Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Dec. 5-8 and Dec. 12-15


Info: 828-476-8505; www.mehaffeytreefarm.com/?fbclid=IwAR27EVYrnNyLslLaKsVhJyPJbXPXPHBBHm5Xofzw2hcx2V_MbgnI2L-YdfI; www.facebook.com/Mehaffey-Tree-Farm-162194440461504/


Nesbitt Christmas Tree Farm


333 Sunset Ridge, Clyde


Info: 828-456-9914; www.facebook.com/NesbittChristmasTreeFarm


Smoky Mountain Tree Farm


756 Hemphill Road, Waynesville


Info: 800-400-2933; www.smokymountaintreefarm.com


Buncombe County


Reeves Tree Farm


9507 N.C. Hwy. 63, Leicester


Info: 828-779-0115


Sandy Hollar Farms


63 Sandy Hollar Lane, Leicester


Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Dec. 16


Info: 828-683-3645; 828-683-2964; www.sandyhollarfarms.com/


Have a choose-and-cut tree farm to add? Email Editor Jennifer Heaslip at jennifer.heaslip@blueridgenow.com.