Did you see a green glowing orb in the sky on the evening of October 11? It was not a UFO. It was a soaring glow ball hit by one of the 43 golfers during the Harbour Pointe Golf Club Glow Ball event!

This bright, fun, and exciting golf tournament was held in the dark. Eleven teams were adorned in multicolored glow necklaces and each player was awarded two glow balls. The fairways were lined with green glow sticks, danger sites were marked with red glow sticks, the flags at the holes were wrapped with red glowing lines, and the tee box held two huge glowing orbs that changed colors.

At precisely 7:30 p.m. under a full harvest moon, the teams hit the first balls and the games began! Scores were kept but tallies were not taken and there were no prizes. The prize was playing golf under the moon and stars with friends and neighbors. This tournament is worthy of all golfers, all ages and all skill levels. The only requirement is willingness to have fun. Bring your clubs and join us next time!