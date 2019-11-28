Christmas Cheer helps families in need have a happy holiday with donations of toys and food from the community. The cases below are available for sponsorship, allowing you to help an individual family. To sponsor a family, email cheersponsor@onslowco.org or call 910-581-2130. The deadline for sponsors to adopt cases is 3 p.m. Dec. 6.

Sponsoring a family is a special experience, but it’s not for everyone. If you’d like to donate in other ways, including donations of new, unwrapped toy at 1210 Hargett St. in Jacksonville or The Daily News, 724 Bell Fork Road, or a financial donation can be dropped off at the Hargett Street location or mailed to Christmas Cheer, 600 Court St., Jacksonville NC 28540.

A new list of cases will be published in The Daily News through the deadline.

Case 8299

Having already lost some of her possessions due to being out of work, this 57-year-old is afraid of the other possessions that might be taken. Her medical issues make it impossible for her to work. She would love to get her grandson a Christmas gift.

Case 8305

This Richlands single mother of an infant girl is unemployed and looking for work. She could use baby clothes and baby items and would appreciate help making this first Christmas memorable. Without help, there will be nothing for Christmas.

Case 8287

This 59-year-old Jacksonville woman is only requesting help with food.

Case 8456

This 56-year-old Jacksonville resident has difficulty making ends meet as he has a previous record and suffers from bipolar disorder. These situations make it difficult to obtain and keep a job. Any assistance will be greatly appreciated as his previous record also prohibits him from receiving additional monetary assistance.

Case 8461

This 43-year-old woman is currently on disability. However, this income does not always allow her to make ends meet as some of her medications are not fully covered and she incurs an out-of-pocket expense. Any assistance would be greatly appreciated.

Case 8455

A 72-year-old Jacksonville woman who lives alone would love help this holiday season. She pays bills and does what she is able to with the little bit of money she does have.

Case 8431

This year has been challenging for this 36-year-old Swansboro woman. Her children moved due to a military deployment, she divorced, had to live in her car for a while and lost all of her belongings. She will be starting a new job this week. She needs help this Christmas to make it a merry one.

Case 8437

Sixty-five-year-old Jacksonville mother is caring for her 43-year-old disabled son. They lost everything in Hurricane Florence. They are paying bills and trying to make ends meet. This time of year is difficult for them.

Case 8438

This 64-year-old woman is currently borrowing a car due to the fact that her vehicle is not running and she cannot afford repairs. Her monthly income often falls short of her expenses. Any assistance to brighten the holiday season would be greatly appreciated.

Case 8335

A 61-year-old Jacksonville woman has no money left once the bills are paid. Please help.

Case 8341

This Beulaville couple has little extra money once all the bills are paid. Any help would be appreciated.

Case 8344

A 75-year-old Jacksonville woman just needs help. Food assistance and any gifts would be appreciated.

Case 8347

This Richlands single mother recently lost her job and needs help to provide Christmas gifts for her daughter, age 5. She is currently living with her grandmother and struggling to provide the basics for her daughter.

Case 8350

These Maple Hill grandparents are raising their grandchild without any monetary support. This circumstance stretches their fixed income and makes it difficult to provide the type of Christmas they would like their grandchild to have. They have requested food and especially enjoy fruit.

Case 8352

This grandmother is struggling to take care of her high-school aged granddaughter pay for her sports and activities. This grandmother would appreciate help making this a memorable Christmas for her 16-year-old.

Case 8353

This husband and wife are seeking assistance to have enough food for the holiday. They are currently living in a hotel while they wait on assistance with their home.

Case 8480

This 67-year-old woman is struggling to make ends meet as her social security and disability fall short of her monthly expenses. In addition, she is experiencing multiple health issues which further complicate her financial situation.

8504

This 61-year-old woman lives on a fixed income and is asking for food for Christmas so she can cook for herself and her grandchildren.

8493

This woman is head of household and lives on a fixed disability income. Her monthly expenses find her without any extra to provide for Christmas.

8519

This Northwoods family is looking for a bright spot at what seems to be the darkest time of the year for them. Recent loss of a job and unpaid bills and car trouble praying for some light. They have a 5-year-old son and 7- and 12-year-old daughters and they would appreciate help making Christmas bright for them.

8525

This working, single mom is currently not receiving child support for her two young daughters. There is no money left after the bills are paid and she would appreciate help making a Merry Christmas for her daughters, age 5 and 2.

8505

Family of 11 is struggling to provide Christmas for their 9 children, 5 girls ages 2, 8, 10, 13, and 15, and 4 boys ages 5, 6, 8, and 12. Their landlord recently sold the home they were renting and they are now living with their parents. The father is the only one working and they are struggling financially to provide for their family.

8293

This Southwest area single mother of a 4-year-old son would appreciate help making a Merry Christmas this year. She recently lost her father and is looking for work, trying to get back on her feet. Her son likes super heroes, Nerf toys, books, and Play-doh.

8446

Mother of a 2-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter is struggling to provide Christmas for her children. It has been a tough year for this family as she awaits disability to come through.

8381

This male Jacksonville resident lives alone and is on a very fixed income. A donation of food would be greatly appreciated.

8537

Once all the bills are paid, this 51-year-old Jacksonville woman finds it difficult to buy food and anything extra.

8375

A 55-year-old Jacksonville woman lost a lot during Hurricane Florence. She still has major repairs that need to be done on her home. With limited mobility, she has a difficult time getting things done. She really needs clothes (size 8 pants) and shoes (size 8.5).

8363

This family with ages ranging from 35 to 79 have had a difficult year. They live in a trailer that is not easily accessible to three of the members who are disabled. The bills take most of their income.