Giving Tuesday, which falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a movement to create an international day of charitable giving. This Giving Tuesday, consider a local nonprofit when you make your charitable donations.

Local nonprofits filled out The Daily News’ online form with information about their organization.

Name: American Cancer Society - Relay For Life of Onslow County

Mission: It is our mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and the lead the fight for a world without cancer.

Director: Alyssa Kardatzke

Best way to contact: alyssa.kardatzke@cancer.org or 260-466-0919

Recent successes: The Relay For Life of Onslow County is an annual event held at Northside High School, hosted by the American Caner Society. This event raises funds for cancer research and patient programs and services. One of our local services is Road to Recovery where volunteers drive area patients to and from their cancer related appointments. The Relay For Life of Onslow County is a Top 25 event in the Southeast Region (Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.)

How Giving Tuesday benefits your nonprofit: Giving Tuesday allows us to spread the message of our mission far and wide all while raising much needed funds for the fight against cancer.