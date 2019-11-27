Christmas Cheer helps families in need have a happy holiday with donations of toys and food from the community. The cases below are available for sponsorship, allowing you to help an individual family. To sponsor a family, email cheersponsor@onslowco.org or call 910-581-2130. The deadline for sponsors to adopt cases is 3 p.m. Dec. 6.

Sponsoring a family is a special experience, but it’s not for everyone. If you’d like to donate in other ways, including donations of new, unwrapped toy at 1210 Hargett St. in Jacksonville or The Daily News, 724 Bell Fork Road, or a financial donation can be dropped off at the Hargett Street location or mailed to Christmas Cheer, 600 Court St., Jacksonville NC 28540.

A new list of cases will be published in The Daily News through the deadline.

Case 8139

This White Oak-area single mother is expecting a new baby and is new to the area. She previously lived in a shelter. She has a job lined up, but needs help this Christmas. Her three sons are 2, 3, and 6-years-old.

Case 8214

Family of three in the Richlands area is seeking help for Christmas. The mother is unable to work due to the many medical appointments she must go to. She would like for her 13-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter to have a nice Christmas.

Case 8194

Single, disabled mother of six in Richlands is struggling to keep up with bills and hopes to have help providing a Merry Christmas for her family. Her oldest, son, 19, is in an ROTC program in college, aspiring to become an officer in the military. Her daughters are 2 and 3 and the other sons are 5, 8, and 15. The family is hoping to have a special Christmas together when her son comes home from college.

Case 8195

A 70-year-old Jacksonville woman is requesting help with food. She lives alone.

Case 8189

This 55-year-old Jacksonville man who was in remission has now relapsed and will begin treatment for lung cancer soon. He knows this will be a difficult time. Any help will be appreciated.

Case 8186

Single mother of a 6-year-old son with special needs and requires multiple therapies and extensive medical visits. Mother home schools her son and works as much as she can. After a bad car crash, she lives paycheck to paycheck trying to catch up with her bills. She would love for her son to have a nice Christmas.

Case 8184

Southwest-area single mother of two sons and a daughter is currently unemployed and looking for work and concerned there won't be anything for Christmas for her children. Her daughter is 9 and her sons are 6 and 11. She would like help to provide a happy Christmas morning for the three of them.

Case 8182

Marine Corps veteran and single mother of five is seeking help. She has no family nearby and has had to have work done on her car recently, which has made it even more difficult to keep up with bills even while working full time. Sons, 1, 9, and 11 and daughters 6 and 7 are hoping for a happy Christmas morning.

Case 8174

This Jacksonville family is requesting help with food. It is a family of three, two adult children and the 56-year-old mother. Previously, she was taking care of her sister’s children and has not recovered from the additional costs.

Case 8200

This Southwest family with four children and a grandchild is struggling to find work. They don't have family nearby. They are currently working for their landlord in order to keep their home. The daughters are 19, 10 and 8 and a granddaughter 7. Their son is 14. They would appreciate help to make Christmas special for their children.

Case 8292

This Jacksonville Commons area single mother moved to North Carolina to escape and abusive situation and has no family help nearby. She would appreciate help to make Christmas special for her 5-year-old son.

Case 8205

This Richlands husband and wife find their medical bills and monthly expenses are more than their income. Unexpected bills for car repairs and medical bill copay options are making it very difficult to make ends meet. Both are in their 40’s and were disabled this past year.

Case 8249

Ongoing health issues after a car accident and hurricane damage from last year have left this single mother behind on her bills. There are six children in the family; girls aged 9, 9, and 17 and boys aged 10, 11, and 15. The family lives in Hubert.

Case 8248

This single mother cleans houses for income and the flexibility to take care of her children. She has never been able to give them Christmas gifts before. She would like her kids to have clothes and toys for Christmas. Her son is 13 and her daughters are 3 and 14.

Case 8264

A 58-year-old New River area woman who has been in and out of the hospital with severe panic attacks due to domestic violence is requesting help this holiday season. She is now separated and having to pay all the bills alone.

Case 8257

This New River area 97-year-old woman and her 66-year-old son had to relocate due to Hurricane Florence. There is a caretaker who pays their very limited bills. They would appreciate any help.

Case 8255

A 44-year-old New River area mother is requesting food for herself and her adult son. The mother is on a disabled benefit, and her 27-year-old son has a low wage, low hours job.

Case 8253

This Jacksonville family has had a difficult year with medical problems. Even with both parents working, the bills are greater than the income. They would appreciate help to make Christmas happy for their 12-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter.

Case 8251

This single mother of three teen boys is barely making ends meet but would like her sons to have a nice Christmas. The boys are 13, 15, and 17 and would appreciate having gifts on Christmas.

Case 8250

The father of this Midway Park area family was recently laid off and his wife is only able to find part-time work. There are always unexpected expenses and it's hard to get back on their feet. They have a 9-year-old son and 11, 14, and 15-year-old daughters who would be thrilled to find presents under the tree on Christmas morning.

Case 8236

This 79-year-old woman finds her health declining and being unable to work. She has a special diet (lactose intolerant) and food stamps do not always cover the price of those items in a month. She is requesting help with food.

Case 8235

A 57-year-old Southwest woman is in need of food and clothes. After Florence, she had costs associated with mold in her home. Bills from the storm are still coming in. She lives alone and receives a disabled income.

Case 8230

This Swansboro single mom was displaced by the hurricane last year, living in a tent for a while with her children. Her 14-year-old son was in a car crash and medical bills have piled up on top of school debt. Both have left her struggling to keep up financially. She would appreciate help making Christmas special for her son, 14, and daughter, 8.

Case 8229

This single mother of one elementary school age son is trying hard to meet the needs of her son, but could use some help this year. She works a low-income position cleaning. They live in downtown Jacksonville. Her 10-year-old would appreciate gifts this Christmas.

Case 8222

This single mother of a 2-year-old daughter living in the Southwest area of Jacksonville could use help this Christmas. She is working part time to pay bills but doesn't have money for a Christmas tree or toys.

Case 8298

A grandmother taking care of her 5-year-old granddaughter in the Southwest area of Jacksonville could use help Christmas. A recent surgery and ongoing health issues have left her unable to work.

Case 8295

This 52-year-old woman uses all her money to pays bills. She lives in the Northwoods area. She has lung and heart problems and is on oxygen.